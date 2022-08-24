Sporting Life
Quickthorn wins the Lonsdale Cup in great style
How good is Quickthorn? The Sporting Life Podcast team debate the subject

By Sporting Life
15:51 · WED August 24, 2022

The Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup was one race at York last week that threatened to turn into something of a damp squib.

It lost not one – but both – headline acts on the day of race, a bruised foot ruling out Stradivarius and the Trueshan team taking him out after the first race as they felt the ground was too fast for their star.

It still provided some spectacle though with Quickthorn racing into a clear lead and staying 14 lengths clear of his nearest pursuer, Coltrane, all the way to the line.

So was their any substance to go with the style? On the Sporting Life Racing Podcast there was a difference of opinion.

Timeform’s Billy Nash isn’t getting carried away by the display.

“Take nothing away from Quickthorn under an enterprising ride. How much the form is worth it’s very hard to know as it was pretty clear from some way out they weren’t going to catch him,” he reasoned.

“He’s a progressive horse in his own right and that’s three pattern races on the bounce now. We know Trueshan kind of put him in his place earlier in the season though and if they do meet again you would expect Truesham to beat him again.”

But Graham Cunningham wasn't so sure.

“Timeform’s comment on the race reads, ‘this clearly a career best but to what extent not that easy to know’.

“I’ll be interested to know what Graeme North and Simon Rowlands think but this seems to be a really interesting time performance from Quickthorn.

“It was a bit earlier in the week and a different race but that two-mile handicap won by Alfred Boucher on Wednesday, a high quality race, Quickthorn was about 25 lengths faster to halfway than the leaders in that.

“And he kept running faster still, furlong by furlong, all the way around the bend and most of the straight. His far side and mid-race splits were much stronger than the Ebor as well. It’s my feeling that we thought we had a big three stayers in Kyprios, Stradivarius and Trueshan. I think we might have a big four now. I think this horse deserves to credited with a Group One performance in a Group Two race.”

Cunningham though did lament the fact that another bout between Stradvarius and Trueshan failed to materialise.

“It's so weird this. How can two fully mature and strong stayers miss each other because of the ground seven times in 14 months? It’s weird. This Strad and Trueshan could have been an epic saga but it’s turned into a three part mini-series with lots of frustrating plot turns.

“I know that connections are doing their best for the horse but it’s so strange that they’ve managed to miss each other so many times.”

