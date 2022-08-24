The Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup was one race at York last week that threatened to turn into something of a damp squib.

It lost not one – but both – headline acts on the day of race, a bruised foot ruling out Stradivarius and the Trueshan team taking him out after the first race as they felt the ground was too fast for their star. It still provided some spectacle though with Quickthorn racing into a clear lead and staying 14 lengths clear of his nearest pursuer, Coltrane, all the way to the line. So was their any substance to go with the style? On the Sporting Life Racing Podcast there was a difference of opinion. Timeform’s Billy Nash isn’t getting carried away by the display. “Take nothing away from Quickthorn under an enterprising ride. How much the form is worth it’s very hard to know as it was pretty clear from some way out they weren’t going to catch him,” he reasoned.

“He’s a progressive horse in his own right and that’s three pattern races on the bounce now. We know Trueshan kind of put him in his place earlier in the season though and if they do meet again you would expect Truesham to beat him again.” But Graham Cunningham wasn't so sure. “Timeform’s comment on the race reads, ‘this clearly a career best but to what extent not that easy to know’. “I’ll be interested to know what Graeme North and Simon Rowlands think but this seems to be a really interesting time performance from Quickthorn. “It was a bit earlier in the week and a different race but that two-mile handicap won by Alfred Boucher on Wednesday, a high quality race, Quickthorn was about 25 lengths faster to halfway than the leaders in that.