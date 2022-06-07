John Ingles looks at how the exciting Desert Crown compares to other recent winners of the Derby using Timeform ratings.
On visual impressions alone, it would have been fair to conclude that we saw an above-average Derby winner on Saturday. Desert Crown impressed at all stages of the race. He travelled strongly in touch through the main part of the contest, made ground smoothly early in the straight when Richard Kingscote asked him to take closer order – his jockey even had the luxury of taking a brief pull so that he didn’t get there too soon – led approaching the two-furlong marker, quickened clear to put the result beyond doubt and was eased late on for a two-and-a-half length success.
All in all a very impressive performance, and it’s not surprising, therefore, that Desert Crown has been rated an above-average winner of the Derby with a rating of 129p. Strictly on bare form, his performance was rated 124 with 5 lb added given the manner and ease of his victory – he went at least five lengths clear at one stage.
That’s a reflection of the fact that the overall form of the Derby is up-to-scratch rather than being anything out of the ordinary. After all, Desert Crown’s main market rivals, Stone Age and Nations Pride, both performed well below their best in sixth and eighth respectively. Runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, on the other hand, clearly surpassed anything he’d achieved previously at odds of 150/1 and was fortunate to hold on for second by a head from the strong-finishing Westover who ran into all sorts of trouble in the straight.
Taking the previous ten editions of the Derby gives an average winner’s rating of 126. Desert Crown is therefore the second above-average winner in a row after Adayar (130) twelve months ago. He too was impressive in winning by four and a half lengths and went on to run at least as well when following up in the King George at Ascot, the first Derby winner to do since his (and Desert Crown’s) grandsire Galileo (132) who himself put up what remains one of the best Derby-winning performances this century in 2001. Desert Crown’s sire Nathaniel had been the last three-year-old colt before Adayar to win the King George, having not been considered mature enough to contest the Derby beforehand.
More recently, Galileo’s Derby rating was matched by Golden Horn in 2015. The John Gosden-trained winner from seven years ago is perhaps the recent Derby winner who compares best with Desert Crown at this stage. Desert Crown was the first favourite to win the Derby since Golden Horn for one thing, and they had remarkably similar profiles going into the race. Both were winners of their only starts at two at Nottingham and both booked their place at Epsom (Golden Horn needed supplementing) after keeping their unbeaten records with clear-cut victories in the Dante at York.
The difference between Golden Horn and Desert Crown – and this reflects really well on the latest winner – is that Golden Horn had three starts before the Derby and Desert Crown only two. Sir Michael Stoute had been unable to get a race into Desert Crown before the Dante – the Listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket’s Craven Stakes which Golden Horn won might have been an ideal stepping stone for Desert Crown too. But, as it turned out, he didn’t need it anyway, making the jump to the Dante in one bound and taking another leap forward in the Derby.
The other fairly recent Derby winner who invites obvious comparisons with Desert Crown is Workforce (133) who had been Stoute’s last winner before Desert Crown when successful in 2010. Workforce ran out a seven-length winner (from a 100/1 shot, incidentally) in an exceptional time, breaking Lammtarra’s track record from 1995 by nearly a second on good to firm ground.
Like Desert Crown, Workforce made vast progress with a bare minimum of experience. He was a six-length winner of a maiden at Goodwood on his only two-year-old start and, like Desert Crown, ran his next race in the Dante with just that one run under his belt. That inexperience cost him at York, though, as he was beaten by Cape Blanco, but it did his reputation no harm and, in Cape Blanco’s absence at Epsom (that colt was beaten at Chantilly instead but won the Irish Derby), he went on to record a performance in the Derby which hasn’t been bettered this century.
We can’t really mention Sir Michael Stoute and wide-margin Derby winners without referring to Shergar (140) who has set the standard for all Derby winners since with his record ten-length victory in 1981. Some might be wondering by now where Sea The Stars fits in. He’s certainly the best horse to win the Derby this century, with an annual rating, like Shergar, of 140, but he's not the best Derby winner; his performance on the day at Epsom was actually the least of his six Group 1 wins at three.
With just those three starts to date, it’s quite possible – likely, even - that Desert Crown too will improve still further on his Derby form in future Group 1 contests this season. Meeting – and beating – older horses would enable him to do that and, who knows, he could even cross swords with last year’s Derby winner Adayar at some stage.
Workforce and Golden Horn both went on to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as three-year-olds, Golden Horn also landing the Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes along the way. Desert Crown’s career to date compares well with those two top-class Derby winners; it’s the prospect of him continuing to develop along similar lines to that pair which makes him such an exciting colt for the rest of the year.
