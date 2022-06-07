On visual impressions alone, it would have been fair to conclude that we saw an above-average Derby winner on Saturday. Desert Crown impressed at all stages of the race. He travelled strongly in touch through the main part of the contest, made ground smoothly early in the straight when Richard Kingscote asked him to take closer order – his jockey even had the luxury of taking a brief pull so that he didn’t get there too soon – led approaching the two-furlong marker, quickened clear to put the result beyond doubt and was eased late on for a two-and-a-half length success.

All in all a very impressive performance, and it’s not surprising, therefore, that Desert Crown has been rated an above-average winner of the Derby with a rating of 129p. Strictly on bare form, his performance was rated 124 with 5 lb added given the manner and ease of his victory – he went at least five lengths clear at one stage.

That’s a reflection of the fact that the overall form of the Derby is up-to-scratch rather than being anything out of the ordinary. After all, Desert Crown’s main market rivals, Stone Age and Nations Pride, both performed well below their best in sixth and eighth respectively. Runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, on the other hand, clearly surpassed anything he’d achieved previously at odds of 150/1 and was fortunate to hold on for second by a head from the strong-finishing Westover who ran into all sorts of trouble in the straight.

Taking the previous ten editions of the Derby gives an average winner’s rating of 126. Desert Crown is therefore the second above-average winner in a row after Adayar (130) twelve months ago. He too was impressive in winning by four and a half lengths and went on to run at least as well when following up in the King George at Ascot, the first Derby winner to do since his (and Desert Crown’s) grandsire Galileo (132) who himself put up what remains one of the best Derby-winning performances this century in 2001. Desert Crown’s sire Nathaniel had been the last three-year-old colt before Adayar to win the King George, having not been considered mature enough to contest the Derby beforehand.

More recently, Galileo’s Derby rating was matched by Golden Horn in 2015. The John Gosden-trained winner from seven years ago is perhaps the recent Derby winner who compares best with Desert Crown at this stage. Desert Crown was the first favourite to win the Derby since Golden Horn for one thing, and they had remarkably similar profiles going into the race. Both were winners of their only starts at two at Nottingham and both booked their place at Epsom (Golden Horn needed supplementing) after keeping their unbeaten records with clear-cut victories in the Dante at York.