How close was Hukum to King George disqualification at Ascot?

We’ve come a long way and yet this is only the beginnin’ of another round of whip debate. Ninety minutes after the last on King George day and Heart Radio DJ Yasmin Evans has a packed crowd eating out of her hand as she mashes it up with her hands in the air atop Ascot’s historic old bandstand. She knows her audience well enough, mixing Chaka Khan’s ‘Ain’t Nobody’ into a string of equally popular 80s and 90s floor fillers, and there is something uplifting about leaving the course after a great day’s racing to the strains of a tipsy horde belting out ‘Never Too Much’ in a way that would have done credit to the late Luther Vandross himself. You can have any price you care to name about that crowd having a view on whether the rules were broken as Hukum got the better of an epic scrap with Westover in a hard-school summer showdown that proved all too much for more delicate flowers like Emily Upjohn and Auguste Rodin. But you can bet money-on with maximum confidence that those inside racing’s bizarre little bubble will be suiting up for another painful round of the sport’s perennial Achilles Heel debate once the BHA puts Saturday’s race under the spotlight this week. Little blame attaches to the broadcast teams at ITV and Sky Sports Racing for focussing on the many and varied positives of a duel redolent of King Georges that helped get a lot of true racing fans hooked on the sport in the 20th century. But we live in a very different world nowadays and the passion and emotion that fuels many of us are a poor currency in the room where the Whip Review Committee go about their deathless business. The members of that Committee will have far more angles at their disposal than were available to ordinary viewers but close inspection of the side-on and head-on replays suggest Jim Crowley gave Hukum two minor cracks with his whip in the right hand as Hukum came to challenge Westover at the two-furlong pole. Four more urgent hits appeared to be delivered as it became clear that last year’s Irish Derby hero wasn’t in any mood to lie down entering the final furlong, followed by at least one and possibly two more as Hukum began to edge right towards a courageous foe.

WATCH: Hukum beats Westover in memorable King George

Victory was only sealed once Crowley switched his whip – please don’t try to sell me this Pro-Cush nonsense – to deliver one final telling crack close home. Regular readers of this column will be aware that I have never had any qualms about seeing a brave horse being hit ten or even twelve times if that horse is being given sufficient time to respond to each crack. But one scribe’s view is irrelevant. What matters here is that the postscript to a race that was lauded as a classic throughout the racing world looks set to involve the man who has worn the famous blue and white Shadwell colours with such distinction for the last seven years being handed a ban of either 14 or perhaps 20 days. A possible fine running into tens of thousands would rub salt into the wound and, before getting drawn into any ‘Westover and his backers were robbed’ conversation, it’s probably as well to note that Rob Hornby could well be in for an eight-day ban if the panel agrees that he seemed to stray one over the limit of six hits in a Flat race. I suspect I would be able to pay a fair chunk of any fine Crowley incurs if I a had a tenner for every time I’ve told myself to stay well enough away from this debate. But this issue, and the way it has developed and will develop in years to come, strikes at the very core of what competitive world-class racing is all about. Those who see the BHA as at the root of all racing’s problems often forget – or maybe choose to forget – that the first major whip crackdown in 2011 had the desired effect of reducing offences considerably even though riders were being held to an appreciably sterner threshold.