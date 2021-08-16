Hot favourite Hurricane Lane faces nine in St Leger at Doncaster

Winner of the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris on his last two starts, the Charlie Appleby-trained Hurricane Lane is odds-on to make a successful transition to 14 furlongs in the final British Classic of the season on Saturday.

Ottoman Emperor will be seeking a fifth successive win for Johnny Murtagh as he switches up to Group One company for the first time.

He won a Cork maiden in April and has been on a rapid upwards trajectory since, landing a Gowran handicap in June before adding another win at Navan and successfully moving up to Group Three level to win the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood in July.

Ottoman Emperor is one of six contenders from Ireland – with Aidan O’Brien sending the supplemented High Definition, plus Interpretation, Sir Lucan and The Mediterranean.