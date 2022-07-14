Ahead of Emily Upjohn's Irish Oaks bid, Tony McFadden highlights which fillies this century were beaten at Epsom but gained compensation at the Curragh.

Petrushka (2000) No winner of the Irish Oaks this century earned a higher Timeform performance rating than Petrushka (126). A troubled passage meant she had been unable to show everything she was capable of when finishing fourth at Epsom, but she got a clearer shot at things at the Curragh and raised her game to run out an impressive five-and-a-half-length winner. Petrushka, with Johnny Murtagh taking over from the injured Kieren Fallon, was always going well and was poised on the heels of the leaders as they turned for home. When the gap opened up towards the inside Petrushka quickened sharply and soon settled matters. Petrushka went on to gain revenge on her Epsom conqueror, Love Divine, in the Yorkshire Oaks and then made it three Group 1s in a row when landing the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp.

Peeping Fawn (2007) Peeping Fawn didn't make it to the track as a juvenile but she was certainly kept busy as a three-year-old and by the time the Oaks at Epsom came around she already had five starts under her belt. Peeping Fawn still appeared to be learning on the job when finishing runner-up to Light Shift in the Oaks at Epsom but, having won the Pretty Polly Stakes in the interim, she gained her revenge in the Irish Oaks, registering a decisive three-and-a-half-length success. A solid pace on heavy ground made for a strong test of stamina and it was one that Peeping Fawn relished, forging clear inside the final furlong under Murtagh. That dominant success highlighted that Peeping Fawn had developed into the leading three-year-old filly of her generation and she backed up that view with another couple of emphatic victories in the Nassau Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks.

Moonstone (2008) Moonstone ended her career with only one win to her name, but it was a significant victory as it was achieved in the Irish Oaks. She became the first maiden since 1977 to win the Irish Oaks when striking under that man Murtagh, though it was by no means a surprise success as she was sent off the 2/1 favourite on the back of an excellent second at Epsom. Moonstone had been no match for the impressive Look Here at Epsom, but that rival was not among the opposition at the Curragh and Moonstone took advantage to register a short-head success over stablemate Ice Queen.

Blue Bunting (2011) Blue Bunting arrived at Epsom tasked with becoming the first filly since Kazzia in 2002 to follow up her 1000 Guineas win in the Oaks, but things didn't go to plan. Blue Bunting was only fourth at Epsom but the steady gallop meant it was a race in which tactics played a crucial role, and she was not well placed after surrendering a handy position. The Irish Oaks, which was run at a strong gallop on a more conventional track, provided a much fairer test and Blue Bunting and Frankie Dettori were able to reverse the Epsom form with Dancing Rain and Wonder of Wonders, who were fifth and third respectively at the Curragh. After that short-head success Blue Bunting registered a third hard-fought Group 1 victory when landing the Yorkshire Oaks.

