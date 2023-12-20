Horses to follow: Who is ahead of the handicapper for Ascot and Chepstow?

Our man shines a light on some of the horses going into big Christmas handicaps ahead of the official handicapper.

Weight can be a tricky subject around Christmas and many will understandably choose not to look at the scales again between now and the end of next month, when ‘dry January’ may (or may not) have helped balance the books to some degree. If, like me, you’re a bit more interested in the weights and measures in the form book this time of year than the admittedly terrifying amount of butter it takes to cook up a half-decent bread sauce, you’ll want to know which horses are heading into the upcoming major handicaps one step ahead of the official assessors. So, ignore the Quality Street wrappers piling up on the desk beside you for a few minutes and make a note of the following runners at Ascot and Chepstow. Unlike the rest of us, they are all hard-fit and favourably weighted at present to boot.

Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase Blackjack Magic (+1) Ah, the lesser-spotted collateral form ‘improver’. Anthony Honeyball’s Blackjack Magic was among a bunch of quality second-season chasers to land a nice handicap prize during November, this one snagging the Badger Beer (have your tried their Blanford Fly by the way? Sweet and spicy with a crisp ginger after-taste, one could argue it is both naughty and nice as a festive tipple) Handicap Chase at Wincanton. He initially went up 6lb for beating Threeundethrufive by three lengths but then the sixth, Forward Plan, won well at Doncaster and the runner-up has since pushed Broadway Boy quite hard at Cheltenham over the weekend. All that leaves Blackjack Magic 1lb well-in for Ascot’s Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase, and this progress sort might take some beating.

Coral Welsh Grand National Chambard (+5) The purists won’t like it but Chepstow’s Coral Welsh Grand National is just one of those races in which every ounce seems to count double. So Chambard being 5lb well-in under his 4lb extra for bolting up from Coko Beach in the Becher Chase does rather knock your eye out. The reason why he’s generally 12/1 must be factoring in the likelihood he may need more than 18 days to fully recover from his Aintree heroics, but Venetia Williams’ winter horses can be hard to pin down once on a roll and – importantly – they have conditions to suit. So while 11-year-old Chambard would need a new career-best even under the penalty before his 9lb higher mark kicks in, he looks tailor made for this sort of test.

Nassalam (+4) Nassalam isn’t made for such a searching examination of stamina on paper – he’s a half-brother to a two-miler hurdler and his dam was a winner over a mile and 10 furlongs on the Flat in Germany. Another subsequent scorer to emerge from that Ultima won by Corach Rambler at Cheltenham in March, Gary Moore’s horse didn’t just win the Grand National Trial over three miles earlier in the month, he took up the running with a bold jump five out and never looked back (replay below). Was it Nassalam’s natural pace that proved the deciding factor in the home straight, and will the additional mile and three-quarters prove a different matter entirely on December 27? They’re the burning questions with him and while clearly thriving physically and 4lb ahead of the handicapper, you may have gathered I’m erring towards ‘yes and yes’ as responses to those ponderables at this stage.

Wayfinder (+2) This one’s a touch more complex but Wayfinder was 3lb out of the handicap when following home Nassalam here earlier in the month, effectively running off 128 that day, and the revised rating of 127 hasn’t come into effect yet so he’s able to run off his old mark of 125 at Chepstow. So in theory he can bridge the gap, with the longer trip possibly more in his favour anyway. He was pulled-up in both the trial and the main event 12 months ago so looks in better shape in general this time around and isn’t one to rule out if sneaking in at the bottom, which will seemingly be the case if current top weight Iwilldoit stands his ground.

Autonomous Cloud (+1) Fergal O'Brien's Autonomous Cloud, the towering son of Flemensfirth, will be one of the biggest horses in the Welsh National field and he’s developing a tall reputation too having won the traditionally hot novices’ handicap on Midlands National day at Uttoxeter in the spring before following up there late last month. The latter race fell apart, Farmer’s Gamble falling and bringing down favourite Broomfield Present three out, but there was an air of authority about Autonomous Cloud’s performance and he’s a bit of an open book when it comes to marathon distances. We’ve seen some cracking old stagers emerge on top in this race over the years but 15 of the past 20 victors have been eight or younger, so don’t be holding age against this seven-year-old.