The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three exciting prospects who were awarded the Large P following impressive wins last week.

Brandy Love (Timeform rating: 130P) It is a measure of the regard in which Brandy Love is held that she was sent off at odds-on for the Grade 2 mares' bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival last season. She had to settle for third in a race won by Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Grangee on that occasion, but the strength with which she travelled identified her as arguably the best long-term prospect in the field.

She backed up the view that she is an exciting mare to follow when registering a ten-length victory on her hurdles debut at Naas last week. There was an anxious moment at the third flight as Brandy Love made a bad mistake, but she jumped fine on the whole and impressed with how powerfully she travelled at the head of affairs before cruising clear between the final two hurdles. The Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival will presumably be the main target and she is now disputing favouritism in places.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Hawai Game (117P) Mullins introduced another exciting prospect at Naas as French recruit Hawai Game ran out a decisive three-and-a-quarter-length winner on his hurdles debut. Hawai Game, a half-brother to Grade 2 winner Easy Game, had won a bumper in France for Gaetan Taipan in October of last year and he was strong in the betting at Naas on his first start for 14 months, being sent off the 8/11 favourite.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Hawai Game was understandably fresh on his first start after such an absence and he pulled hard and wandered around on the approach to the first obstacle, which he ballooned. He continued to race with enthusiasm and jumped right at times, but that didn't stop him from readily asserting in the straight, always looking in control. He is entitled to make significant improvement if settling down and using his energy more efficiently.

Holly (110P) Holly, a three-time winner in bumpers in France at around a mile and a half, had finished only fifth on her debut over hurdles and first start for Jonjo O'Neill at Uttoxeter in October. However, she shaped as if in need of the run there and duly took a massive step forward to score at Wincanton last week, jumping superbly and travelling strongly on her way to an effortless seven-length success.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

That 18-runner maiden hurdle was probably more about quantity than quality in behind, so the bare form isn't anything to get carried away with. But Holly won with any amount in hand and is surely up to holding her own at a higher level. Her slick jumping looks like a significant asset.