It was hard to process all of the action from the UK, Ireland and France on a bumper Sunday – Matt Brocklebank highlights four horses to add to, or keep in, the tracker this autumn.

NEVER ENDING STORY (Aidan O’Brien) All the Moyglare fallout rightly concerned brilliant winner Tahiyra and the sky is the limit for her, but this race is always worth watching - and re-watching - particularly when it comes to the Ballydoyle runners. Never Ending Story had been kept quite low-key to this point and the daughter of Dubawi admittedly came up short on the day, but I’m not convinced she was seen to best effect having had to wait for a run between the two and the one-furlong marker. She wouldn’t have had troubled the stunning winner but would have finished closer the runner-up had she got a smooth passage, and, being out of a Camelot mare, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she improved considerable amounts for a move up in trip in next month’s Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

LA PARISIENNE (Carlos & Jan Lerner) Smart sprinter Berneuil had already put training duo Carlos and Jan Lerner on the map but three-year-old filly La Parisienne could taken them onto another plain if taking up her Arc de Triomphe engagement. She hadn’t been seen since pushing subsequent Nassau winner Nashwa close in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly in June so was entitled to need her Vermeille outing, which bodes extremely well considering she was only beaten a neck into third. She goes on soft ground, would clearly prefer a genuine end-to-end gallop to chase down and looks one of the more interesting outsiders getting the age and sex allowances in the big one on October 2.

Sweet Lady wins the Group 1 Qatar Prix Vermeille at @paris_longchamp. pic.twitter.com/lGBTj0uSTB — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 11, 2022

INCHICORE (Alan King) Alan King won the Cesarewitch in 2015 with Grumeti and almost doubled up when 50/1 shot First Mohican was runner-up to Sweet Selection the following year. He’s generally got two or three in mind for the Flat marathon so it could be an interesting pointer to see Inchicore is the sole entry from Barbury Castle this time around. After 71 days off the track, he looked to run a lovely trial when third in the reschedule Mallard Handicap at Doncaster, doing best of those held up and challenging more towards the centre of the track away from the first pair, Going Gone and HMS President. He was only third to fellow Ces hope Ahorsewithnoname at Newbury back in April but was trying to give the winner 12lb that day and the weight discrepancy is down to a single pound if the pair of them line up early next month. The progressive Inchicore is 25/1 generally with Ahorsewithnoname only 8/1 – I know which one I’d rather be on at this stage.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!