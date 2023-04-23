Timeform's Horses To Follow includes expert insight from timing guru Graeme North - here are two of the seven put forward in the book.

Artistic Star (Ralph Beckett) Artistic Star showed more than enough when making a successful debut at Nottingham in October to think he might provide the late Galileo, the outstanding stallion of the recent past, with another Group winner. Sent off an unconsidered 16/1 shot in a maiden featuring several promising sorts and which had been won the previous year by the St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov, Artistic Star was never far away and ran on strongly after being produced to lead entering the final furlong. A 91 timefigure is extremely high for a newcomer over a mile at the end of the season and, being a brother to winners over a mile and a half, he’s sure to leave his very promising debut effort behind when tackling the Derby distance.

Hosanna Power (Sir Michael Stoute) Hosanna Power made a promising debut in a late-season maiden at Doncaster that already looks strong form, and he looks set to make up into a good handicapper at least in 2023, very much the type who will thrive over a mile and a half and beyond. Unfancied at 16/1 on Town Moor, Hosanna Power was soon close up but seemed to take some time to grasp what was required of him when asked and didn’t really make any inroads until late on when the penny really dropped. An opening timefigure of 83 is a solid base to build from and, being by Frankel out of a Dubawi mare who has thrown a couple of useful performers, including the smart stayer Mildenberger, Hosanna Power ought to progress well for a trainer who excels with such types.