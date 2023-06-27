Horses To Follow: Four improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are four two-year-olds who were awarded the Large P on their recent debuts.

Chiedozie (Timeform rating: 67P) The Charlie Hills-trained Chiedozie looked an interesting performer on paper before his debut in a novice at Windsor early in June and duly shaped much better than the bare result in finishing sixth. The son of Commonwealth Cup winner and first-season sire Advertise was sold for 100,000 guineas as a yearling, with his unraced dam being closely related to his stable’s top-class sprinter Battaash. Chiedozie’s inexperience was evident from a slow start but he made smooth headway at halfway to have every chance over a furlong out and then ran green before his effort flattened out, his big move to get into contention taking its toll late on. Not given at all a hard time once he was held, Chiedozie was beaten around six lengths at the line behind one of those in the field with some prior experience, Brave Empire, who has won again since. Chiedozie should make considerable progress from his debut and is very much one to be interested in next time, with an entry in another novice at Windsor on Saturday.

Looby (Timeform rating: 57P) Looby is another speedily-bred youngster trained by Charlie Hills to have shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Windsor this month. She cost £68,000 as a yearling and is by Havana Grey out of fairly useful Irish sprinter Little Clarinet. Conditions at Windsor that evening weren’t ideal for a newcomer as the stalls couldn’t be used because of the risk of lightning which made for an unsatisfactory contest run over short of the advertised six furlongs. Looby was one of those to show plenty of speed, however, travelling well close to the pace before taking the lead over two furlongs out but was headed entering the final furlong and weakened into fifth in the closing stages. She gave the impression she was in need of the run and shaped quite a bit better than the bare result which saw her finish nearly seven lengths behind the winner Pink Satin, another newcomer. Looby should improve a lot for that initial experience and, given the speed she showed first time up, it’s interesting that she’s been given a couple of options over five furlongs among her entries later this week.

Make It Easy (Timeform rating: 55P) Jack Channon found a weak race for Make It Easy’s debut, and while she couldn’t take advantage against some fillies who had the benefit of some experience already, she shaped well enough to think she’d go close in a similar event next time. Sent off at 13/2 in a fillies’ maiden at Chepstow earlier this month, Make It Easy travelled easily in the seven-runner field, racing close up before making her effort under two furlongs out but then edging left and weakening in the last 100 yards. Crooked Crown justified favouritism but Make It Easy shaped second best for most of the way, ultimately finishing around four and a half lengths behind the winner in fifth. Bought for £35,000 at the breeze-ups, Make It Easy is by Mehmas out of an Irish mare whose two wins came on the polytrack at Dundalk, and she has an all-weather option herself this week with an entry at Lingfield on Saturday.

Shagraan (Timeform rating: 50P) Shagraan caught the eye on his debut for Clive Cox in what has proved to be quite a hot contest at Haydock at the end of May. He’s bred to go on to better things too, costing £80,000 as a yearling and being by Sioux Nation out of Annie Fior, a winner at seven furlongs and a mile with some useful form in Ireland. Shagraan was held up before making an eye-catching move in smooth fashion mid-race, producing his effort under two furlongs out but then weakening inside the final furlong to finish seventh of the 12 runners, 11 lengths behind the winner The Camden Colt. The winner has gone on to contest the Woodcote Stakes and Coventry Stakes, while both the placed horses won next time out, with runner-up Thunder Blue also going on to run at Royal Ascot where he finished fifth in the Norfolk Stakes. A third next-time-out winner came from among those who finished behind Shagraan, so the form of that contest is working out well and he should be able to do much better himself next time out.