Matt Brocklebank picks out five handicappers to add to your My Stable tracker following the quality action at Epsom and Doncaster.

All The King’s Men (George Boughey) – 3rd in 2.35 Epsom, Friday Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable track

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

I was happy enough to oppose All The King’s Men up to an extended mile in Epsom’s Racehorse Lotto Handicap on Friday, but he almost made me eat my words with a big run in third behind Charlie Johnston-trained stablemates Austrian Theory and Dutch Decoy. I’m far from convinced this was a thorough test to conclusively prove he stays the eight and a half furlongs, with Joe Fanning dictating modest early fractions on the winner, but All The King’s Men didn’t get a perfect run through the pack either, and the bare form should definitely be marked up a touch. The addition of blinkers certainly didn’t do any harm and he’s proved to be a model of consistency since making a winning start for the Boughey yard at Lingfield back in January. His trainer won the Buckingham Palace Stakes last summer and while All The King’s Men is far from certain to make the cut for that event (unless going up more than you’d expect for this close third), there’s a nice handicap coming his way this summer even if nudged up into the low 90s.

Toshizou (Roger Fell) – 4th in 3.45 Epsom, Friday Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable track

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

It’s been a good couple of weeks for trainer Roger Fell whose horses seem to have really picked up over the past fortnight and while Toshizou wasn’t able to add to the stable’s tally in Friday’s Betfred Handicap, he remains a horse in which to be interested. Lightly raced during his time with Joseph O’Brien, it’s been encouraging to see how much action he’s coped with already this year and on this evidence he looks to be capable of even better still. To a certain degree, he’s caught the eye in all four outings since a mid-pack finish in the Lincoln on April 1, but his rating has slid to a workable 90 in the process and he seemed to get the 10-furlong trip well enough at Epsom. I’d maintain a stiff - and strongly-run - mile might suit him best going forward and although, like All The King’s Men, he’s unlikely to get a run at the Royal meeting from his current perch, look out for the son of Galileo back at York in the coming weeks and months as he ran creditably there when eighth from off the pace in a slowly-run Hambleton Handicap two starts ago.

Secret Strength (Jim Boyle) – 4th in 5.45 Epsom, Friday Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable track

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Another horse who seemingly needs the front-runners to fall in a hole late on, Secret Strength again gave notice that his turn is near when running on from the back in Friday’s finale. This 0-100 contest was a much stronger handicap than he’s used to competing in but he didn’t look out of place, making up good ground to finish fourth without being unduly punished in the saddle. He could even be eased another pound or two for this which would leave the horse decidedly well treated on his best form from two summers ago, but he comes with the strict caveat that he can only be backed if there’s a very strong pace forecast as he continues to be slowly away and gives himself a bit of a mountain to climb the majority of the time.

Swift Asset (Richard Hannon) – 8th in 2.45 Epsom, Saturday Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable track

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The principal “Dash” for the older horses turned into something of a farce with most of those drawn high at an immediate disadvantage due to their stalls opening beat later than the rest, but aside from that the run of Alligator Alley – who was among those to seemingly burst out of the gates a fraction early – has to be marked up as he jumped the path, got badly hampered and was looked after by Jason Watson. In the inaugural running of the three-year-old version half an hour earlier, plenty of them looked ill-at-ease on the track and Swift Asset was rolling around on the camber when asked for an effort. He ultimately found an even keel all too late and was never nearer than at the finish. Rated 95 after being pitched into the Richmond Stakes last year, he’s inevitably been finding life tough but had slipped a full 15lb heading to Epsom and could be able to kick on again when back on a flat track as he's run at Newmarket and Goodwood earlier this season too.

Struth (Charlie Johnston) – 3rd in 4.00 Doncaster, Saturday Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable track

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!