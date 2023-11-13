Horses to follow and weekend reflections

Matt Brocklebank unpicks the weekend's jumps action and highlights a few horses to follow including JP McManus runners Down Memory Lane and Icare Allen.

Downright domination for Elliott Gordon Elliott had promised he was ready to unleash some “nice horses” ahead of Down Royal's two-day meeting. Unfortunately for him, the whole thing got off to an awkward start when odds-on favourite Better Days Ahead fell three out in Friday’s opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. Blushes were spared for the Cullentra House operation as 12/1 second-string (they had four in total in the first race, you see) picked up the pieces to win by two and a half lengths, thus very much setting the tone. Elliott went on to win six of the seven Friday races, plus five of the seven on Saturday including the feature Ladbrokes Champion Chase courtesy of the blossoming Gerri Colombe. He's already shaping up to be more Don Cossack then Don Poli – though there will be some who still doubt he has the natural pace to live with a rival like reigning Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs on anything other than very testing ground – and stamina is clearly this horse's forte. Elliott hinted big Gerri may only run the once more before Cheltenham in March, while the third home Conflated is “as good as I’ve seen jumping banks”, according to the trainer who also oversaw Tiger Roll’s magnificent career. Henry De Bromhead’s former Gold Cup winner Minella Indo – last of the five runners on Saturday – will now be campaigned with the Grand National in mind and could be another taking the cross-country route towards Aintree in April. A BHA mark around 156 would be the long-term National target if he were mine.

Remember the name Earlier on Saturday, Elliott introduced a potential future star in Down Memory Lane, who landed the two-mile maiden hurdle he’s won with the likes of Envoi Allen, Ballyadam and Mighty Potter in recent seasons. Winner of a point-to-point and the Ian Smith Memorial Pro/Am bumper at Fairyhouse in February (a stepping stone for Fury Road and Ferny Hollow among others), JP McManus’s horse was 2/7 for his hurdling debut and frankly oozed class from the outset. His jumping was neat, he travelled powerfully and picked up when asked to win by the cosiest of three lengths. Down Memory Lane still seemed to be pulling at Derek O’Connor’s arms on passing the post and is a best-priced 25/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (16/1 with the sponsors).

Allen clearly key to Nicholls’ crack team of novices Britain’s top dog Paul Nicholls didn’t have a runner at Down Royal this time, but over on his own patch Nicholls was in rattling-good form at Wincanton, and noticeably moved after winning another “Rising Stars” Novices’ Chase with the seven-year-old Knappers Hill, who is running this year in the silks of the late Paul Barber. The Kauto Star on Boxing Day was mentioned as a possible target for Knappers Hill before Nicholls swiftly moved onto the subject of Hermes Allen, who is seemingly an even more suitable type for the Kempton Grade 1, and that's before he’s jumped a fence in public. One suspects last year’s Challow winner is showing all the right signs in his schooling and will form the crux of Nicholls’ novice chase squad. Wincanton third Captain Conby got a favourable mention in this column a couple of weeks ago following his eyecatching run behind Sharjah at Tipperary and he’ll now have the option of a switch to handicaps. He’s one to take seriously on that scene given he was sixth off a BHA mark of 143 in last season’s Coral Cup. Nicholls had to settle for supporting roles with Threeunderthrufive and Frodon, who were second and third respectively behind the progressive – and well-backed – Blackjack Magic in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase, though he did also claim victory with Huelgoat in the conditional jockeys’ handicap chase, Rubaud in the Elite Hurdle and Meatloaf in the opening novices’ hurdle. Four out of seven ain’t bad.

Keep Heart in mind going forward Willie Mullins sprang into action at Naas on Sunday with winners for three different jockeys in Mark Walsh, Paul Townend and the latter’s youngest sister, Jody, who won the bumper on Fleur Au Fusil – Patrick Mullins’ mount, Shaving, failing to cut the mustard back in eighth. Dinoblue looks nailed on to be a leading player for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham after making a winning comeback, while it’ll be interesting to see if Grangeclare West can really kick on from his chasing debut success as his record over hurdles last year would suggest that's perhaps not guaranteed. He was beaten favourite in last season’s Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle when flights were omitted due to low sun and Paul Townend seemed hell-bent on that issue repeating itself for the horse this weekend, dictating matters from the front and in pole position as the field bypassed the two fences in the home straight on both circuits. The horse jumped really well for him and stayed on to win comfortably but, as already highlighted, we shouldn’t be giving up hope of Corbetts Cross making it at the top level this term as he just looked rusty and badly in need of the experience, having ballooned the first fence and skewed out left at the second. The one who may initially have got a bit lost in the fallout of this beginners chase is runner-up Heart Wood, who had some quality form in France during 2021-22 before making just the one start over fences for Henry De Bromhead last season. He was runner-up to Hollow Games that day and, on the face of it, looks to have improved after splitting Grangeclare West and Corbetts Cross here. He’s still only five and is entered in next month’s Drinmore so is evidently held in decent regard.

READ: Sunday Service - the spotlight on Corbetts Cross

The Final countdown with Icare As for Mullins eyecatchers away from the spotlight, nothing could really top Saturday’s effort from Icare Allen under Jonjo O’Neill (or “Jonj Junior” as Mike Cattermole seems to have taken to calling him on Sky Sports Racing) in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) at Aintree on Saturday. “The Final of this series is his objective and hopefully he’ll get qualified for it on Saturday”, Mullins had stated/warned in his Friday update on these pages, and yet he still went off joint-favourite on his first try at the trip. Icare Allen hasn’t won a race since his juvenile days, February 2022 to be more precise, but is already shaping up to be a proper McManus project this season and, having now comfortably qualified for the big one at Cheltenham, and not blown his mark in doing so, I doubt we’ll see a whole lot more of this horse before now and March.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!