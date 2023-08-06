Horses to follow after Qatar Goodwood Festival

Our expert looks back over the Qatar Goodwood Festival and picks out one from each day who will be worth another chance next time out.

Designer - 4th in Coral Handicap, Tuesday (replay below) I try not to dwell on Value Bet losers at all as it can quickly drive you up the wall, or cloud your judgement the next time you're faced with the option of backing the same horse in a similar sort of scenario. However... The non-runners clearly had an impact on Designer's 7/1 SP last Tuesday, but there was plenty of support for her before they were taken out, too, and I do think she's a filly who could pay her way if followed next time after suffering a troubled passage at Goodwood. An easy winner off a mark of 87 at York's Ebor Festival last August, before going on to run very well in defeat in a Listed race at Ascot and a hot handicap (from 97) at Doncaster – both in October – the daughter of Pearl Secret might just be a bit of an autumn girl, but there's no doubt she was unlucky not to finish second to Lord Riddiford here. Jockey David Egan still hadn't moved a muscle before reaching the final furlong and he had nowhere to go but switch right for a run towards the centre of the track as John Quinn's grey dashed up the stands' side rail to win as he liked. Designer wouldn't have won anyway but got going all too late and was only beaten two necks into fourth at the line. I can't imagine she'll go up for this and she'll be a major player heading back to York for the 0-105 fillies' handicap she won 12 months ago.

Kylian - 3rd in Molecomb Stakes, Wednesday (replay below) The Molecomb has a mixed record of producing top sprinters, but this year's edition looked strong and winner Big Evs – who would need supplementing – is into 8/1 for the Nunthorpe after backing up his Windsor Castle win with a gutsy effort on the much softer ground. The fourth home Baheer – withdrawn at the start of the Norfolk before getting off the mark stylishly in a Newbury novice – travelled beautifully here and is probably worth another chance in smart company back on better ground, but Kylian is the one I could see winning a Group 1 or Group 2 juvenile race before the season's out. Said to have been a bit of a "slow learner", the penny dropped in a big way on his fourth start when hacking up in Sandown's Dragon Stakes on July 7, and he was a big eyecatcher in the Molecomb, coming from well off the speed and finishing strongly for third despite not looking in love with the ground. He's not just brazen speed and looks likely to thrive for a move up to six furlongs now, with the Gimcrack a possible stepping-stone onto something like the Middle Park at Newmarket at the back-end of the season.

Imperial Express - 6th in fillies' maiden, Thursday (replay below) Simon Holt rather gave the game away with his "...Classical Song very much the one to note..." line after Ralph Beckett's runner was a staying-on second to Ornellaia in Thursday's 7f maiden for fillies, but further back my eye was drawn to Imperial Express and I make her the one to take from the race. Trainer Andrew Balding had given the daughter of Inns Of Court a nice mention in an interview with Dan Briden earlier in the year and that "productive two-year-old campaign" could yet materialise after a pleasing introduction in pretty trying conditions. She wore a hood first time out and was easy enough to back on the day (sent off 10/1) under Oisin Murphy, ultimately looking badly in need of the first outing after settling in midfield and getting outpaced when the taps were turned on. She ran on nicely enough when a few others had cried enough so is likely to be kept at seven furlongs rather than drop to six any time soon, but I just think she'll have learned bundles from the outing and is going to be a much sharper filly wherever she turns up next – ideally on better ground.

Rathgar - 7th in Coral Handicap, Friday (replay below) The Sky Bet Melrose looks a nice potential target for Rathgar, who didn't get a strong pace to chase when dropped back to a mile and three furlongs on Friday. He got a bit warm beforehand and this isn't his true running, but it was a bit better than his disappointing performances at Doncaster and Haydock through the summer and it's not hard to envisage him having a decent time of things back up in distance in the autumn. He was placed at Newmarket and York earlier in the year and is likely to be eased a couple of pounds to a mark around 80 following this effort. I've no doubt Jack Channon will place him to advantage at some point soon.

Significantly - 6th in Coral Stewards' Cup, Saturday (replay below) Significantly clearly remains in terrific heart despite managing only sixth in Saturday's Stewards' Cup, the final race before the meeting was cut short on account of unsafe ground. Formerly with Karl Burke and now trained by Julie Camacho, Significantly had taken advantage of a reduced handicap mark when scoring in first-time cheekpieces at Haydock in July before backing up with a solid second back over five furlongs at Ascot later last month. Able to run off the same mark (93) at Goodwood at the weekend, he was officially 1lb well-in and came in for sustained late support under Joe Fanning, eventually going off 11/1 having been 20s and bigger earlier in the day. He was housed in the highest stall (28) and stuck tight to the nearside for much of the contest, but I don't think that was his downfall despite the winner heading down the middle. He simply ran out of steam on the heavy ground late on, strongly hinting at another drop in trip. Even from the revised mark of 94 he's well treated and, crucially, that's 2lb lower than when not beaten far in last year's Portland, when not quite on top of his game. The Doncaster race over five and a half furlongs looks an ideal September target and he could be a tough one to beat there this year.

