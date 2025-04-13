Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Monday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Calumet - 15:35 Pontefract
Lady Jago - 17:10 Warwick
My Bobby's Lass - 18:10 Warwick
Monday's best bet
CALUMET - 15:35 Pontefract
CALUMET showed plenty of ability last season prior to opening his account in emphatic fashion at Windsor, relishing the step up to a mile and a quarter and nine lengths to the good at the line.
He ran well in defeat at Yarmouth on his next start, too, finishing third to a couple of smart types, and he very much caught the eye on his return at Kempton recently.
Calumet shaped much better than the bare result on his return from seven months off, one of the worst sufferers of the interference which happened early in the straight, yet to be asked a question when badly hampered. There should be plenty more to come from him this season and he can give his in-form trainer another winner.
