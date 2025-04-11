Horses In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Timeform Horses In Focus for free.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result.
Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards
Saturday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Masaccio - 13:43 Ayr
Loughglynn - 13:43 Ayr
Bright Times Ahead - 14:00 Newbury
Ethical Diamond - 14:15 Ayr
Noble Champion - 14:35 Newbury
Rogue Allegiance - 14:35 Newbury
Saracen - 14:35 Newbury
Fox's Fancy - 14:55 Ayr
Urban Lion - 15:12 Newbury
Imadpour - 15:15 Bellewstown
Bryant - 16:19 Newbury
Aspurofthemoment - 16:25 Bellewstown
Le Bugiste - 16:25 Bellewstown
Paborus - 17:05 Thirsk
Toby Tops - 17:15 Nottingham
Run With It - 17:50 Nottingham
Musical Touch - 18:40 Thirsk
Emerald Army - 19:40 Thirsk
Saturday's best bet
Ethical Diamond - 14:15 Ayr
ETHICAL DIAMOND was an eyecatcher when fourth in the County at Cheltenham and can build on that promise and provide his yard with a significant winner in the trainers' title race.
The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old was given a lot to do by Patrick Mullins that day but stayed on best of all to finish a never-nearer fourth behind stablemate Kargese.
With Welsh Charger, Ooh Betty and Bunting likely to ensure that this isn't run at a dawdle, Ethical Diamond - who is only 1 lb higher than at Cheltenham - can land another big pot for the yard.
