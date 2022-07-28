Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Thursday's meeting at Goodwood.

The Ratings Banker Royal Scotsman - 14:25 Goodwood

Royal Scotsman had shaped with promise when fourth in a red-hot five-furlong maiden at Ascot on his debut and, upped in trip, he built markedly on that effort when running away with a six-furlong novice over this course and distance a couple of weeks later. Royal Scotsman proved in a different league to his rivals at Goodwood - four of whom won next time out - and he then performed with plenty of credit when third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, raising his form another notch. That form has started to work out well - the runner-up and fourth have both gone on to win at Group 2 level - and Royal Scotsman sets the standard for his rivals to aim at in Richmond Stakes as he is 3 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's ratings.

The Big Improver Zarga - 17:20 Goodwood

Zarga is a well-bred filly - she is by Camelot and out of Group 2 winner Strawberrydaiquiri - and she shaped with plenty of promise when finishing third on debut at Kempton last month, leaving the impression that only inexperience prevented her from making a winning start. Zarga travelled well and made smooth headway over a furlong out, but when she was asked for her effort she initially displayed signs of greenness, hanging slightly and taking time to get organised. She kept on well close home to be beaten only two necks and should be more streetwise with the run under her belt, offering hope that she will take a big step forward. Following her Kempton debut Zarga was awarded the Timeform 'Large P', a sparingly used symbol that denotes the horse is capable of much better form.

The Timeform Flag Far Shot - 16:10 Goodwood Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Far Shot was unable to make an impact in a strong edition of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot only a week after making a winning debut at Yarmouth, but he looked unlucky not to score on his handicap debut in a six-furlong nursery at Ascot a few weeks ago. Far Shot travelled well but he was short of room just as the winner was making his move, conceding first run as a result. That proved decisive in a steadily-run race as, despite keeping on strongly when in the clear, he was unable to bridge the gap and had to settle for second, beaten a neck. That eye-catching effort earned Far Shot the Horse In Focus Flag, identifying him as one likely to be of interest next time, and he still looks fairly handicapped after going up 4 lb in the weights. Far Shot has a speedy pedigree - he is by Kodiac out of a half-sister to the dam of a Prix de l'Abbaye winner - but shapes like he'll stay seven furlongs, while the good form of the John and Thady Gosden stable plus a low draw are in his favour.