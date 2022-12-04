Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Fairyhouse and Kelso on Sunday.

The Ratings Banker The Ferry Master - 13:05 Kelso

As you might expect of a mare whose 16-race unbeaten record includes 12 Grade 1s, Honeysuckle has achieved much more on the form book than her Hatton's Grace rivals (14:30 Fairyhouse) and is at least 11 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Equally predictable, however, is the fact she's a long-odds on favourite. For those looking for one with good claims on the form book but at a much bigger price, then The Ferry Master fits the bill in Kelso's feature race, the Scottish Borders National. The Ferry Master was below his best on his seasonal reappearance at Ayr in October but that effort can be overlooked as it came over an inadequate trip of two and a half miles, and he catches the eye off a 5 lb lower mark here. He's also 5 lb lower than when last victorious at Newcastle in November 2020, while he's 10 lb lower than when fourth in the Scottish Grand National in the spring of 2021. Admittedly, The Ferry Master proved inconsistent last season, which included a disappointing effort in the latest edition of Scottish Grand National, but he's clearly dropped to a tempting mark - he's at least 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and the Sandy Thomson stable is firing on all cylinders.

The Big Improver Comfort Zone - 12:25 Fairyhouse

This looks like an excellent renewal of the Grade 3 juvenile hurdle and Willie Mullins holds a strong hand with four representatives, including one, Zarak The Brave, who has the Timeform Large P to denote he's capable of much better form. Comfort Zone, one of two contenders trained by Joseph O'Brien, also has the Timeform Large P on the back of an impressive hurdling debut at Navan last week and he gets the vote. Comfort Zone, a progressive and useful sort on the Flat, made his debut over hurdles in a potentially strong juvenile that featured some promising types from top yards. However, he was well on top at the finish, quickening six lengths clear in taking style. That emphatic success marked Comfort Zone down as one to follow and he can raise his game here.

The Timeform Flag Pinkerton - 15:05 Fairyhouse Horse In Focus

Pinkerton made a promising start to his career last season, landing a bumper at Down Royal and a maiden hurdle at Thurles before producing creditable third-place finishes at Naas and Leopardstown. He also had to settle for minor honours on his handicap debut on his reappearance at Down Royal last month, but he left the impression that he should have won. Pinkerton caught the eye with how smoothly he travelled through that contest, moving like a well-handicapped horse, and he looked to be getting the better of the argument only for a mistake at the final flight to cost him crucial momentum. Pinkerton ultimately had to settle for third, beaten a short-head and a head, and that final-flight error seemed to be the difference between victory and defeat. He remains capable of better over hurdles after only four starts in this sphere, and it would be little surprise were he to make amends for his near-miss at Down Royal.