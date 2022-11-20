Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Punchestown and Uttoxeter on Sunday.

The Ratings Banker Secret She Keeps - 12:55 Punchestown

Winning pointer Secret She Keeps left her hurdles form well behind when finishing runner-up in a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse last month, losing out on the nod to a Henry de Bromhead-trained stablemate with the pair well clear. Secret She Keeps didn't need to match that form to get off the mark under Rules at Thurles 12 days later, but she again jumped soundly in the main and responded well to pressure to forge clear on the run-in. She makes the switch to handicap company here and looks to have been let in lightly from a mark of 119 based on what she showed when runner-up at Fairyhouse. She is at least 5 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Bear Ghylls - 13:23 Uttoxeter

Bear Ghylls was a smart novice hurdler during the 2020/21 season and he showed enough on his reappearance at Carlisle last month to suggest all his ability remains intact. Bear Ghylls was making his chasing debut in a typically interesting edition of the Colin Parker Memorial and he showed up well for a long way before ultimately tiring into third. That was a promising return to action for Bear Ghylls who is entitled to be fitter with the outing under his belt, while his jumping should also be sharper for that initial experience. He should take a big step forward from that chasing debut and he can prove better than a BHA mark of 140 on his switch to handicap company.

The Timeform Flag Coventry - 15:15 Punchestown Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Coventry shaped with promise when runner-up here on his first start for Gordon Elliott last month and he again ran well when third at Galway last time, leaving the impression that it won't be long before he comes good for this yard. Coventry, who was trained by Paul Nolan prior to joining Elliott, has spent much of his career running at shorter trips, but he has looked a strong stayer on both starts for this yard and there could be more to come from him when the emphasis is on stamina. His encouraging effort at Galway was over two and three-quarter miles and this step back up to three miles might unlock a bigger performance.