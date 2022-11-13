Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Cheltenham on Sunday.

The Ratings Banker Mister Coffey - 13:10 Cheltenham

Mister Coffey sets a good standard for his rivals to aim at in this novice chase and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by at least 5 lb based on the pick of his form last season. Mister Coffey displayed useful form on his first four starts over fences, including when a distant runner-up behind L'Homme Presse in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and when shaping very well in second in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He was below his best on his final outing of the campaign in the Topham, but it's easy to forgive that effort as a mistake at Becher's Brook seemed to unsettle him and he was never going well afterwards. He can make a winning reappearance if bouncing back to the sort of form he showed in the Kim Muir, a performance that could be upgraded given he was badly hampered at the second fence.

The Big Improver Springwell Bay - 15:30 Cheltenham

Springwell Bay offered plenty of encouragement when finishing runner-up in the valuable Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the 2021 Punchestown Festival on his only outing for Mags Mullins, and he backed up that positive impression when making a successful start for Jonjo O'Neill in a Market Rasen bumper last November. Springwell Bay set a very high standard at Market Rasen but it was still impressive how quickly he settled matters when asked for his effort, blowing the race apart in a matter of strides. He wasn't seen again until making his hurdling debut at Carlisle last month, but he again looked like an exciting prospect, making short work of his rivals. He has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating to denote he is capable of much better form.

The Timeform Flag Calvinist - 15:15 Fontwell Trainer Uplift

Calvinist catches the eye here on his first start for Venetia Williams. He was below his best when last seen over hurdles at Southwell in May, but he produced a couple of creditable efforts on the Flat on his last couple of starts for Kevin Frost, finishing third in a pair of two-mile handicaps at Wetherby and Newmarket in June. Calvinist makes his chasing debut off a BHA mark of 107 and that is potentially lenient given he comfortably won off 108 over hurdles last season. Williams is still searching for a first winner this season but six of the 14 runners she's had this month have finished runner-up, so she's been knocking on the door.