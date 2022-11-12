Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Luccia - 16:05 Cheltenham

Luccia created a big impression when making a successful bumper debut at Warwick in January and she then posted an even more impressive victory when bolting up in a listed affair at Sandown, putting up the best effort by a mare in the division last season. The ground at Sandown was testing and not many in the field handled the conditions, but it was still impressive how Luccia stormed 17 lengths clear after quickening into the lead over two furlongs out. That performance underlined how Luccia is an exciting prospect and she sets a clear standard on that form - she is at least 11 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Tommy's Oscar - 13:45 Cheltenham

Tommy's Oscar progressed well last season and showed smart form when completing a four-timer in the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock. He may have found the Champion Hurdle itself a step too far, but he could still take high rank in novice chases this season. Tommy's Oscar had only one rival to beat on his debut over fences at Carlisle last month, but he was conceding plenty of weight to a prolific opponent who had plenty of chasing experience and race fitness on his side. That head success represented an encouraging start over fences from Tommy's Oscar and he still has the Large P symbol attached to his Timeform rating to denote he is capable of much better in this sphere.

The Timeform Flag Anightinlambourn - 13:10 Cheltenham Horse In Focus

Anightinlambourn was unable to complete the hat-trick last time, but she shaped best of all when runner-up over this course and distance and remains one to be interested in. Anightinlambourn, like many from the Ben Pauling yard, has proved a different proposition this term and she looked on great terms with herself when landing back-to-back two-and-a-half-mile handicap chases at Worcester. She faced a stiffer task up in trip here last month but went through the race like a mare operating at the top of her game, impressing with how accurately she jumped and enthusiastically she travelled. Anightinlambourn jumped on at the third-last and looked in control between the last two, but she was collared close home by one ridden with more patience in a truly-run race on rain-softened ground. She can have her effort upgraded and looks up to defying this 6 lb higher mark.