Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Saturday's meetings at Goodwood and Newmarket.

The Ratings Banker Rose of Kildare - 14:25 Newmarket

Rose of Kildare, like many from the Mark Johnston stable, thrived on a busy campaign as a juvenile, winning five times, including twice at Group 3 level. That busy schedule didn't stop her from progressing the following season, however, and she raised her game to win the Musidora Stakes, while she was also placed in a couple of Group 2s in Germany. Rose of Kildare missed all of last season but her runner-up effort at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago shows that she retains nearly all her ability. She found an improving three-year-old too strong on that occasion but she pulled clear of the remainder, and that form places her at least 3 lb clear of her rivals on Timeform's figures.

The Big Improver Classic - 13:05 Goodwood

Classic, a 260,000 guineas yearling who is out of the only foal of George Washington, ran a race full of promise on debut for Richard Hannon and is entitled to improve markedly with that experience under his belt. Classic showed signs of greenness from the outset at Newbury, breaking slowly and then taking a keen hold, but he was going on nicely at the finish, really taking the eye with the late headway he made into fourth under a hands-and-heels ride. That performance earned Classic the Timeform 'Large P', a sparingly-used symbol that denotes a horse is capable of much better form.

The Timeform Flag Forest Falcon- 16:30 Goodwood Horse In Focus, Horses For Courses, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Forest Falcon won the opening contest at Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday and he holds strong claims in the final race of the meeting on Saturday. What had looked like a competitive affair on paper was won in surprisingly comfortable fashion by Forest Falcon, who roared back from a couple of underwhelming efforts to post a career-best performance, highlighting his effectiveness around this tricky course. A 5 lb penalty for that decisive length-and-three-quarter victory is negated by the booking of ace apprentice Harry Davies who is able to claim 5 lb.