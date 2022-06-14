Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note for day two of Royal Ascot.
Little Big Bear ran a cracker when runner-up in a strong six-furlong maiden at the Curragh on debut and he built on that positive impression to easily get off the mark in a five-furlong maiden at Naas last month, coping well with the drop in trip.
He needed only a hands-and-heels ride to pull three lengths clear at Naas and the form he showed there is comfortably the strongest on offer.
Little Big Bear, who is part of a really strong crop of juveniles trained by Aidan O'Brien, is at least 10 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures and is already rated higher than a typical winner of the Windsor Castle.
Eldar Eldarov made a sparkling start to his career last season, winning a Nottingham maiden by five lengths on his sole outing as a two-year-old, and he also impressed on his reappearance in a strong novice at Newcastle last month.
Eldar Eldarov was up against some promising and unexposed rivals at Newcastle, but he defied a penalty in style, getting well on top inside the final furlong and passing the post two and a quarter lengths clear.
The £480,000 purchase has not had to show everything he has to offer and he has the Timeform 'Large P' attached to his rating, denoting that he is capable of showing much better form when it is required.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated
Bay Bridge progressed well last season, winning all four starts, and he raised his game again on his return in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last month, bolting up in the style of one right out of the top drawer.
The form of that five-length victory earned Bay Bridge a Timeform rating which places him at least 3 lb clear of his rivals here, while the style of success suggests there is even better to come.
Bay Bridge moved up travelling well over two furlongs out and he stormed clear, clocking an impressive closing sectional.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.