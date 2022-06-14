Timeform highlight their best bets for day one of Royal Ascot in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker COROEBUS - 4.20 Royal Ascot

Baaeed is nine pounds clear of his rivals in the opening Queen Anne but on Timeform ratings COROEBUS has even more in hand, one pound more to be precise. That comes with a caveat, he's in against horses in My Prospero and Maljoom who both have the 'p' symbol suggesting they are open to further improvement. But so does the favourite, and if he handles racing away from Newmarket for the first time - and the bend - then it's going to take a significant leap forward from one of his rivals to beat him.

The Big Improver BRING ON THE NIGHT - 5.00 Royal Ascot

He's 18 pounds below the top-rated in the Ascot Stakes but BRING ON THE NIGHT has a large Timeform 'P' and Willie Mullins' name next to him on the racecard. The five-year-old showed useful form over hurdles this winter having raced on the flat for Andre Fabre in his native France. He won two of his three starts for previous connections, a maiden at Compiegne and minor event at Deauville. He clearly has untapped potential in this sphere, looks to be crying out for this trip and the yard have an excellent record in the race. Expect him to take a big step forward.

The Timeform Flag TWILIGHT CALLS – 3.40 Royal Ascot Horse In Focus & Horse For Course