Timeform highlight their best bets for day one of Royal Ascot in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
Baaeed is nine pounds clear of his rivals in the opening Queen Anne but on Timeform ratings COROEBUS has even more in hand, one pound more to be precise.
That comes with a caveat, he's in against horses in My Prospero and Maljoom who both have the 'p' symbol suggesting they are open to further improvement.
But so does the favourite, and if he handles racing away from Newmarket for the first time - and the bend - then it's going to take a significant leap forward from one of his rivals to beat him.
He's 18 pounds below the top-rated in the Ascot Stakes but BRING ON THE NIGHT has a large Timeform 'P' and Willie Mullins' name next to him on the racecard.
The five-year-old showed useful form over hurdles this winter having raced on the flat for Andre Fabre in his native France. He won two of his three starts for previous connections, a maiden at Compiegne and minor event at Deauville.
He clearly has untapped potential in this sphere, looks to be crying out for this trip and the yard have an excellent record in the race. Expect him to take a big step forward.
All eyes are on overseas stars Golden Pal and Nature Strip here but TWILIGHT CALLS heads the home defence and he's interesting.
He has two flags next to his name, reflecting his proven record at the track and the fact he took the eye in the Temple Stakes last time.
He found a chunk of improvement to go down by only a head to King's Lynn and looked unlucky not to win with his final challenge being delayed by traffic problems. He'll be played late and with an extreme pace forecast that could well enhance his chance again.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.