Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note for day three of Royal Ascot.

The Ratings Banker Reach For The Moon - 17:35 Royal Ascot

Reach For The Moon showed smart form as a juvenile, winning the Solario Stakes before going down by just a head in the Champagne Stakes, but his campaign was curtailed by an injury on the gallops. Unsurprisingly for a colt who had shown so much promise at two, Reach For The Moon's main target at three was the Derby, but he was ruled out of Epsom after John & Thady Gosden ran out of time to prepare him for a race of that calibre. With that in mind, Reach For The Moon produced a highly encouraging effort when runner-up on his return in the Heron Stakes at Sandown, going down by a length and a quarter to My Prospero, who gave the form a boost when a close-up third in the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday. The form Reach For The Moon showed at Sandown puts him at least 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it's possible he will take a step forward with that reappearance effort under his belt. The Big Improver Israr - 15:05 Royal Ascot

Israr boasts an excellent pedigree - he is by the top-class Muhaarar and out of Oaks winner Taghrooda - and he has made a promising start to his career, showing run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures. That latest chunk of improvement carried Israr to victory in the London Gold Cup, a high-quality handicap with a history of being used as a springboard to better things. Six of the last seven winners of the London Gold Cup, including the 2021 winner Bay Bridge, have gone on to strike in Group company, and it's likely that Israr will reach that level himself later this summer as he managed to win despite not looking like the finished article Israr was still learning at Newbury - he ran green when shaken up - and he is entitled to have progressed again for that experience, while the step up to a mile and a half could also draw improvement.

The Timeform Flag Montassib - 18:10 Royal Ascot Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Montassib won his only start as a two-year-old in September 2020 and he showed improved form to follow up on his belated return at Wetherby in April, barely needing to come off the bridle to score on his first start for 20 months. Montassib was something of an unknown quantity heading into handicap company at Goodwood last month but he was well backed and justified that support with a smooth success under a confident ride. The ease with which Montassib picked off the placed horses and quickened two and a half lengths clear marked him out as a potential Group horse, so a 10 lb rise in the weights should not prevent a bold bid from this unexposed, exciting prospect.