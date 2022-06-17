Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note for day four of Royal Ascot.

Ratings Banker Changingoftheguard - 17:35 Royal Ascot

Changingoftheguard was beaten on all three starts as a juvenile, not looking anything out of the ordinary, but like many sons of Galileo he has thrived since stepping up in trip at three. Changingoftheguard made the most of a good opportunity to get off the mark in a mile-and-a-quarter maiden at Dundalk on his return, but he then took a big step forward to land the Chester Vase by six and a half lengths, dominating throughout on his first attempt at a mile and a half. He came up short in the Derby, in which he finished fifth, but he ran about as well as could have been expected up in grade, only fading late on after setting the pace. His Chester Vase success sets the clear standard - he is at least 6 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's ratings - and he should prove difficult to peg back.

The Big Improver Candleford - 15:40 Royal Ascot

The only runner in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes with the Timeform 'small p' attached to their rating - indicating that improvement is likely - is the lightly-raced Candleford. Candleford didn't make it to the course as a two-year-old but he enjoyed a productive campaign last term, winning on a couple of occasions and also finishing placed in some ultra-competitive handicaps, including the Old Rowley Cup, a race which invariably proves to be a rock-solid piece of form. Candleford was last seen running out a dominant winner of a mile-and-a-half handicap at Kempton in November, impressing with the turn of foot he produced to quickly settle matters, and the style of that success marked him down as a progressive handicapper with more to offer.

The Timeform Flag Latin Lover - 18:10 Royal Ascot Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Four of the 12 runners that Harry Eustace has sent out this month have won, giving the trainer an impressive 33% strike-rate in June, while only two of that dozen failed to run to form according to Timeform, which further underlines the health of the yard. One of those winners was Latin Lover and he tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap based on the form he showed at Kempton last week. Latin Lover produced his best effort yet at Kempton, doing well to win given he was never far from the strong pace, and he looks well handicapped able to race under a 6 lb penalty.