Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Friday.

The Ratings Banker Pocket The Packet - 17:35 Newcastle

Pocket The Packet didn't offer much in three novice events but, having been gelded and given a four-month break, he showed much-improved form to make a successful handicap debut here last month, justifying support in the process. He had to dig deep to edge ahead close home in that six-furlong handicap but, off a 5 lb higher mark, he ran out a much more authoritative winner over the same course and distance last week. Pocket The Packet travelled well and, after being produced to lead entering the final furlong, he drew two and a quarter lengths clear, scoring with plenty in hand in the style of one likely to run up a sequence. He has a 6 lb penalty to deal with here but is still 8 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the extra furlong looks unlikely to pose a problem based on how he powered clear last time.

The Big Improver Flight Plan - 16:25 Newcastle

Flight Plan failed to meet expectations on his debut at Leicester last month, finishing fifth after being sent off 15/8 second favourite in a warm-looking novice. Flight Plan was too green to do himself justice at Leicester, but he offered something to work on and it would be no surprise were this 150,000 guineas son of Night of Thunder to prove a different proposition with that outing under his belt. His strength in the market at Leicester, in a race featuring some promising sorts, was certainly notable.

The Timeform Flag Richard R H B - 19:30 Wolverhampton Horse In Focus

Richard R H B is on a lengthy losing run that stretches back to December 2020, when he won won back-to-back handicaps over nine and a half furlongs at this venue. However, he has slipped a long way in the weights since then - he is now 11 lb lower - and there was a lot to like about how he shaped off this mark on his first start since joining Mick Appleby from David Loughnane at Chelmsford last time. Richard R H B was unable to cope with the in-form odds-on favourite who produced an impressive burst to draw a length and a quarter clear, but he proved best of the rest and caught the eye with the rapid headway that he made on the turn for home. That was an encouraging effort on his first start for a yard with such a good record at revitalising their recruits, and it suggests he's back in the sort of form to take advantage of this mark.