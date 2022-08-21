Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver, and a Timeform Flag at Sandown on Sunday.

The Ratings Banker Miss Attitude – 15.42 Sandown

The Mick Channon-trained filly Miss Attitude is very much the pick of the Timeform ratings in the opening nursery over five furlongs. The daughter of Cityscape finished nearer last than first in her first three races when showing early speed but failing to see her races out. But the first two of those contests were over six furlongs and she has fared much better lately since being dropped to the minimum trip as it’s pretty clear she’s all speed. She got off the mark in a maiden over Sandown’s stiff five furlongs earlier this month, sustaining her early pace all the way to the line this time and pulling off a 16/1 success by a length from Danger Alert. Turned out eight days later under a penalty, Miss Attitude made her nursery debut at Newbury and followed up with another speedy display, going with zest in front and finding plenty when challenged to beat the well-backed favourite Felix Natalis by two and a half lengths with the rest well beaten. Miss Attitude’s time performance at Newbury backs up the view that she’s a filly very much on the upgrade and she looks capable of maintaining her unbeaten partnership with Charles Bishop in the saddle. The Big Improver Ikhtiraaq – 18.12 Sandown

Progressive types are few and far between on Sandown’s card but there’s a notable exception in the mile handicap. Three-year-old gelding Ikhtiraaq is improving fast for Sir Michael Stoute and looks capable of completing a hat-trick of wins here. Ikhtiraaq was trained by Owen Burrows at two and won the last of his three starts last year when successful in a novice at Leicester on soft ground from a couple of colts who have gone on to be useful types themselves. His new stable hadn’t really got getting when Ikhtiraaq made his reappearance this year in a competitive handicap at Newmarket’s Craven meeting but he has progressed well with that run under his belt to win both his starts since. He was strong in the betting when battling to a nose success over Western Writer in a four-runner contest at Yarmouth at the end of June and then returned from a gelding operation to follow up against just two rivals at Pontefract last Sunday. He got a good ride from Richard Kingscote, who keeps the ride here, making all and quickening clear to win unchallenged by two and three quarter lengths from Sanitiser. With further progress to come, Ikhtiraaq can complete the hat-trick under his penalty. The Timeform Flag Evaluation – 18.42 Sandown Top Rated, Horse In Focus