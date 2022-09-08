Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Doncaster on Thursday.

The Ratings Banker Dance In The Grass – 14:35 Doncaster

Last year’s Derby winner Adayar obviously has a significant class edge over his two rivals in the 16:20 contest, but perhaps more interesting for betting purposes is Dance In The Grass, who is herself 8 lb clear of the other two-year-old fillies assembled for the Group Two May Hill Stakes on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. After making a winning debut in a seven-furlong maiden at Sandown in June, Dance In The Grass then took a big step forward to maintain her unbeaten record in the Listed Star Stakes over the same course and distance last time, again looking straightforward and impressing with her strength at the finish as she came clear with one who raced more prominently. The other horse in question was Fairy Cross, who passed the post three quarters of a length behind Dance In The Grass and has since given the form a boost by winning the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood. All the evidence points to Dance In The Grass being a smart filly in the making, very much the type to improve again now stepping up to a mile. She can make it three from three to follow in the footsteps of Inspiral, who won the Star Stakes before following up in this race last year.

The Big Improver Magical Sunset – 14:00 Doncaster

Magical Sunset is not just the only filly in the field for this valuable sales event, but she is also the least exposed runner having created an excellent impression on her sole previous appearance at Windsor last month. Bought for €340,000 as a yearling, Magical Sunset made a winning start there in the manner of a potentially useful filly, finding plenty to land the spoils by half a length from another newcomer who was sent off a short-priced favourite in the shape of Sakheer. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Sakheer was himself a most impressive winner when getting off the mark at Haydock last week, barely needing to come off the bridle as he showed much improved form to win by six lengths. Like that horse, Magical Sunset seems sure to progress with her debut run under her belt and her entry in the Cheveley Park Stakes suggests she is held in high regard. Trained by Richard Hannon – who has already plundered one big two-year-old pot this summer with Shouldvebeenaring at York – Magical Sunset will certainly be worth a try in better company if confirming the promise of her debut with another victory in these deeper waters.

The Timeform Flag Zainalarab – 15:45 Doncaster Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Roger Varian saddles two runners as he seeks his third success in this seven-furlong handicap since 2017. Mystery Fox has the potential to bounce back having been gelded since a disappointing run at Newbury in May, but preference is for stablemate Zainalarab, who clearly arrives here in a rich vein of form after three successive wins. The progressive Zainalarab was well on top at the finish when completing his hat-trick at Sandown three weeks ago, staying on strongly from rear to land the spoils by a length and a quarter. He was arguably value for extra and certainly full value for a 5 lb rise in the weights. In fact, everything about Zainalarab suggests he could still be one step ahead of the handicapper from a BHA mark of 88, particularly when you factor in his scope for more improvement after just four starts. The Varian yard is also in red-hot form with 12 winners from 39 runners (31% strike rate) in the last 14 days, so Zainalarab looks to have plenty in his favour as he bids for the four-timer.