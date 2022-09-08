The Ratings Banker

Mutaany - 16:55 Doncaster

Mutaany has shown run-by-run improvement in maiden and novice company and he pulled five lengths clear of the third when finding only one too strong at Wolverhampton last time.

The form Mutaany showed at Wolverhampton makes an opening mark of 79 look lenient and he is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

There's also good reason to expect better from the progressive Mutaany as he is a brother to Commonwealth Cup winner Eqtidaar and a half-brother to Hungerford Stakes winner Massaat.

The Big Improver

Nostrum - 14:00 Doncaster

Nostrum appeared to be carrying a bit of condition and he showed signs of greenness before making his debut at Sandown, but that didn't prevent him from registering an impressive success.

Nostrum looked like one to follow at Sandown as he pulled three lengths clear of some well-bred horses from top yards, and the third that day, Arrest, has given the form a boost by beating Desert Order who looks the main danger here.

Nostrum has a good pedigree, being by Kingman and out of a listed winner who has produced a couple of smart sorts, and he is a strong, good sort on looks, so it is likely he has much more to offer.