Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Doncaster on Friday.
Mutaany has shown run-by-run improvement in maiden and novice company and he pulled five lengths clear of the third when finding only one too strong at Wolverhampton last time.
The form Mutaany showed at Wolverhampton makes an opening mark of 79 look lenient and he is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
There's also good reason to expect better from the progressive Mutaany as he is a brother to Commonwealth Cup winner Eqtidaar and a half-brother to Hungerford Stakes winner Massaat.
Nostrum appeared to be carrying a bit of condition and he showed signs of greenness before making his debut at Sandown, but that didn't prevent him from registering an impressive success.
Nostrum looked like one to follow at Sandown as he pulled three lengths clear of some well-bred horses from top yards, and the third that day, Arrest, has given the form a boost by beating Desert Order who looks the main danger here.
Nostrum has a good pedigree, being by Kingman and out of a listed winner who has produced a couple of smart sorts, and he is a strong, good sort on looks, so it is likely he has much more to offer.
Trillium shaped with plenty of encouragement when runner-up in a six-furlong maiden at Goodwood on debut and she confirmed that promise when landing a similar event at Newbury on her next outing, looking like an exciting prospect as she quickened four lengths clear.
That earned Trillium a shot at the Molecomb Stakes, a five-furlong Group 3 against the boys, and she proved well up to the task, scoring in stylish fashion.
The way she cruised through that contest, on her first start over five furlongs, was highly impressive and offers hope that there could be more to come.
