Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Doncaster stages a Flat card on Friday
The St Leger Festival continues at Doncaster on Friday

Horse Racing Tips Today: Timeform ratings and Flags at Doncaster on Friday

By Timeform
19:07 · THU September 08, 2022

Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Doncaster on Friday.

The Ratings Banker

Mutaany - 16:55 Doncaster

Mutaany has shown run-by-run improvement in maiden and novice company and he pulled five lengths clear of the third when finding only one too strong at Wolverhampton last time.

The form Mutaany showed at Wolverhampton makes an opening mark of 79 look lenient and he is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

There's also good reason to expect better from the progressive Mutaany as he is a brother to Commonwealth Cup winner Eqtidaar and a half-brother to Hungerford Stakes winner Massaat.

The Big Improver

Nostrum - 14:00 Doncaster

Nostrum appeared to be carrying a bit of condition and he showed signs of greenness before making his debut at Sandown, but that didn't prevent him from registering an impressive success.

Nostrum looked like one to follow at Sandown as he pulled three lengths clear of some well-bred horses from top yards, and the third that day, Arrest, has given the form a boost by beating Desert Order who looks the main danger here.

Nostrum has a good pedigree, being by Kingman and out of a listed winner who has produced a couple of smart sorts, and he is a strong, good sort on looks, so it is likely he has much more to offer.

Timeform Flat Offer

The Timeform Flag

Trillium - 14:35 Doncaster

Horse In Focus

Trillium shaped with plenty of encouragement when runner-up in a six-furlong maiden at Goodwood on debut and she confirmed that promise when landing a similar event at Newbury on her next outing, looking like an exciting prospect as she quickened four lengths clear.

That earned Trillium a shot at the Molecomb Stakes, a five-furlong Group 3 against the boys, and she proved well up to the task, scoring in stylish fashion.

The way she cruised through that contest, on her first start over five furlongs, was highly impressive and offers hope that there could be more to come.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING