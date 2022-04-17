Timeform highlight the best bets at Fairyhouse and Newbury on Sunday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag.

The Ratings Banker Hafit – 15:56 Newbury

Charlie Appleby won this race 12 months ago with none other than Hurricane Lane – who went on to complete a Group One hat-trick in the Irish Derby, the Grand Prix de Paris and the St Leger – and this year his two runners include Hafit, who possesses by far the strongest form credentials in a five-strong field. Bought for 2.1 million guineas as a yearling, Hafit overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Newmarket (July Course) in August before following that run with a couple of useful efforts in defeat in stronger company. Beaten a length and a half into second in a listed race at Haydock in September, he then ran to a similar level in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket (Rowley Mile) the following month, just losing out by a head in a thrilling three-way finish. An attractive colt with scope, Hafit was a little less well developed than the pair who beat him on the last occasion, so it follows that he is likely to progress further as a three-year-old. The son of Dubawi already has the best form on offer in this minor event and the fine form of the Appleby yard (10 winners from 18 runners in the last 14 days) gives every reason to expect a big run.

The Big Improver Whoputfiftyinyou – 17:40 Newbury

Like Hafit, Whoputfiftyinyou impressed as a physical specimen at two – he’s an athletic type with scope – and it bodes well for his future that he was able to win his only two starts towards the backend of the season. Whoputfiftyinyou made a successful debut in a six-furlong maiden at Haydock in September, showing some inexperience under pressure but ultimately winning with a bit to spare. The runner-up gave that form a boost when going one place better on his next start and Whoputfiftyinyou did his own bit for his reputation when defying a penalty to follow up at Kempton in October, only leading in the final 50 yards as he came through to land the spoils by half a length. That race was run at just a steady gallop and Whoputfiftyinyou left the firm impression that he’ll be seen to better effect granted a bit more emphasis on stamina, so the step up to seven furlongs today ought to eke out more improvement. Again, his physique points to him making further progress as a three-year-old and a BHA mark of 83 looks a good starting point now making the switch to handicaps. As long as he is fully wound up after six months off, then he is unlikely to give up his unbeaten record without a fight.

The Timeform Flag Love Envoi – 15:10 Fairyhouse Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer