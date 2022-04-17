Timeform highlight the best bets at Fairyhouse and Newbury on Sunday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag.
Charlie Appleby won this race 12 months ago with none other than Hurricane Lane – who went on to complete a Group One hat-trick in the Irish Derby, the Grand Prix de Paris and the St Leger – and this year his two runners include Hafit, who possesses by far the strongest form credentials in a five-strong field.
Bought for 2.1 million guineas as a yearling, Hafit overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Newmarket (July Course) in August before following that run with a couple of useful efforts in defeat in stronger company. Beaten a length and a half into second in a listed race at Haydock in September, he then ran to a similar level in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket (Rowley Mile) the following month, just losing out by a head in a thrilling three-way finish.
An attractive colt with scope, Hafit was a little less well developed than the pair who beat him on the last occasion, so it follows that he is likely to progress further as a three-year-old. The son of Dubawi already has the best form on offer in this minor event and the fine form of the Appleby yard (10 winners from 18 runners in the last 14 days) gives every reason to expect a big run.
Like Hafit, Whoputfiftyinyou impressed as a physical specimen at two – he’s an athletic type with scope – and it bodes well for his future that he was able to win his only two starts towards the backend of the season.
Whoputfiftyinyou made a successful debut in a six-furlong maiden at Haydock in September, showing some inexperience under pressure but ultimately winning with a bit to spare. The runner-up gave that form a boost when going one place better on his next start and Whoputfiftyinyou did his own bit for his reputation when defying a penalty to follow up at Kempton in October, only leading in the final 50 yards as he came through to land the spoils by half a length.
That race was run at just a steady gallop and Whoputfiftyinyou left the firm impression that he’ll be seen to better effect granted a bit more emphasis on stamina, so the step up to seven furlongs today ought to eke out more improvement.
Again, his physique points to him making further progress as a three-year-old and a BHA mark of 83 looks a good starting point now making the switch to handicaps. As long as he is fully wound up after six months off, then he is unlikely to give up his unbeaten record without a fight.
Seven of the first ten from the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle line up again in this Grade One, headed by the unbeaten winner Love Envoi, who gave weight and a comprehensive beating to her closest pursuers when coming out on top at the Cheltenham Festival.
Never far away in the early stages, Love Envoi was produced to lead on the bridle entering the straight and she was always doing enough from there to hold on, just needing to be kept up to her work to land the spoils by a length and a quarter from Ahorsewithnoname.
That was Love Envoi’s fifth victory from as many starts over hurdles and her 15 rivals here will all need to improve to get to the level she showed in winning at Cheltenham. She is open to more improvement in her own right as well, particularly now stepping back up in trip, so it’s very hard to oppose her when you also factor in the red-hot form of the Harry Fry yard.
For context, Fry has saddled 11 winners from 38 runners since the beginning of March, while he has previous in this race, too, having struck in the 2015 renewal with Bitofapuzzle.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.