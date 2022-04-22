Timeform highlight their best bets at Doncaster, Perth and Southwell on Friday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker

Bay Breeze - 15:25 Doncaster Bay Breeze had a busy campaign as a juvenile, running on ten occasions, but that didn't stop him from showing much-improved form on his reappearance (and first start since undergoing a gelding operation) at Ripon last week, justifying strong support in the process. Bay Breeze impressed with how strongly he travelled before readily drawing clear of his rivals, ultimately passing the post with five lengths to spare. He clearly relished the testing ground at Ripon and has much quicker conditions to contend with at Doncaster, but it's also the case that he's shown himself to be a long way ahead of his mark, and he should be difficult to beat under a 6 lb penalty. Bay Breeze is at least 10 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver

Platinumcard - 14:05 Perth Platinumcard didn't show a great deal in three starts over hurdles for Keith Dalgleish during the 2020/21 season, but he enjoyed a productive time of things for that yard on the Flat last year, winning on four occasions and displaying a useful level of form. Given what he had subsequently shown on the Flat, his hurdles mark of 104 looked extremely generous and he proved that point on his handicap hurdle debut and first start for Gordon Elliott at Ayr three weeks ago, running out a ready winner. Platinumcard is 7 lb higher in the weights here but he is still chucked in based on his Flat form, and it could be a while before the handicapper catches up with him. He has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating, indicating that he remains open to significant improvement from this level.

The Timeform Flag

Hardy Boy - 18:10 Southwell (Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated) Hardy Boy shaped with promise when runner-up on his handicap debut at Hereford last month and he took a step forward to get off the mark at Huntingdon on Monday, staying on well to score by three and a quarter lengths in comfortable fashion. That victory came in a conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle, so he escapes a penalty and is obviously well treated able to run off the same mark here. Hardy Boy is going the right way - he has improved his Timeform rating with each start over hurdles - and he can follow up his recent victory for in-form trainer Ben Pauling.