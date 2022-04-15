Timeform highlight the best bets at Lingfield and Newcastle on Friday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a handicap hotshot.

The Ratings Banker Highfield Princess - 15:45 Newcastle

Highfield Princess had a hugely productive campaign last season, winning on three occasions, including in the Buckingham Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot and in listed company at Chelmsford. Highfield Princess was below her best on her first couple of starts this year but she got back on the right track when runner-up at Wolverhampton last month, emerging with plenty of credit on her first attempt at five furlongs. That she fared so well against the geldings over an inadequate trip suggests she retains all her ability, and the level of form she showed last season identifies her as the one to beat. She is 4 lb clear of Internationalangel at the head of Timeform's ratings, and that rival is a further 3 lb clear of the next best in the pecking order. There is little strength in depth to this contest and it looks like a good opportunity for Highfield Princess.

The Big Improver Tiber Flow - 15:10 Newcastle

Tiber Flow remains unbeaten after three starts and he has not shown everything that he has to offer. Tiber Flow is bred to be smart - he is out of a dual Group 3 winner who is a half-sister to the top-class Poet's Word - and he made a really encouraging start to his career when landing a six-furlong novice at Newcastle (the same course and distance he tackles on Friday) with more in hand than the winning margin of a length would suggest. Tiber Flow has registered a couple of narrow victories over seven furlongs at Newcastle and Southwell the last twice, but his superiority was masked by the steady pace both times. On each occasion he showed a good turn of foot to beat a subsequent winner, but he left the impression that he would have benefited from a stronger gallop. He will surely get that strong pace to aim at now that he drops in trip in this competitive six-furlong event and he can raise his game.

Handicap Hotshot Zameka - 14:55 Lingfield

There's a competitive card of valuable handicaps at Lingfield but one who stands out is Zameka in the six-furlong three-year-old event. Zameka made his debut last season in a race that tends to throw up a smart sort or two, and he shaped with clear promise in third, finishing behind a pair with past experience. That form has worked out really well, with the winner, second and fourth all scoring next time out, while Zameka has also got off the mark. He had to settle for second behind the exciting Tiber Flow at Newcastle but he then made the most of a good opportunity at Wolverhampton, not needing to match his best form to triumph. He has been handed an opening BHA rating of 81 which looks lenient based on what he showed on debut and, still unexposed, it would be little surprise were he to prove much better than this mark.