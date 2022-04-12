Timeform highlight their best bets for Tuesday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a handicap hotshot.
After winning the Craven Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago, Master of The Seas was then denied by just a short head when attempting to follow up in the 2000 Guineas over the same course and distance, a double which no horse has completed since Haafhd in 2004.
That was a very smart performance to push Poetic Flare so close in the 2000 Guineas and Master of The Seas had plausible excuses when failing to match that form in two starts in the autumn. He was returning from nearly five months on the sidelines when third in the Joel Stakes back at this course in September, still losing out by just a length and a quarter, and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in which he was last seen finishing seventh was a very strong contest.
This is a much easier assignment and Master of The Seas has been gelded during the winter. That could eke out a bit more improvement and he is already very much the one to beat according to Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. As such, this looks an ideal starting point to his four-year-old campaign before he steps back up in grade.
Crenelle is bred to be useful – she is by Kingman out of a half-sister to the St Leger winner Logician – and the way she shaped on her debut at Southwell 11 days ago suggests she could well reach that level sooner rather than later.
Beaten just half a length into third, Crenelle could arguably be called an unlucky loser at Southwell. She was keeping on when forced to switch inside the final furlong and the first past the post was subsequently placed behind her having caused the interference. However, that was only good enough for Crenelle to be promoted to second, despite leaving the impression she was the best horse on the day.
Crenelle showed signs of greenness before coming home strongly on debut and she seems sure to improve with the experience under her belt. In what is likely to prove a very informative maiden, Crenelle is fancied to take a big step forward to get off the mark at the second attempt.
High Fibre produced a career best when last seen opening his account in a nursery at this course in October, seemingly relishing the step up to nine furlongs as he powered clear late on.
That was just his second start in a nursery and he ultimately made a mockery of a BHA mark of 75. Settled just behind the leader in the early stages, he was produced to lead two furlongs out and proceeded to put daylight between himself and his eight rivals, ultimately landing the spoils by five lengths with plenty in hand.
This will be tougher following a 10 lb hike in the weights, but High Fibre is very much the type to go on improving as a three-year-old, particularly as his stamina is drawn out further.
The step up to a mile and a quarter here will certainly be in his favour and another big run seems assured if he’s ready to go after more than five months on the sidelines.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.