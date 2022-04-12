Timeform highlight their best bets for Tuesday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a handicap hotshot.

The Ratings Banker Master of The Seas – 15:00 Newmarket

After winning the Craven Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago, Master of The Seas was then denied by just a short head when attempting to follow up in the 2000 Guineas over the same course and distance, a double which no horse has completed since Haafhd in 2004. That was a very smart performance to push Poetic Flare so close in the 2000 Guineas and Master of The Seas had plausible excuses when failing to match that form in two starts in the autumn. He was returning from nearly five months on the sidelines when third in the Joel Stakes back at this course in September, still losing out by just a length and a quarter, and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in which he was last seen finishing seventh was a very strong contest. This is a much easier assignment and Master of The Seas has been gelded during the winter. That could eke out a bit more improvement and he is already very much the one to beat according to Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. As such, this looks an ideal starting point to his four-year-old campaign before he steps back up in grade.

Click the image to buy Timeform Horses To Follow

The Big Improver Crenelle – 16:10 Newmarket

Crenelle is bred to be useful – she is by Kingman out of a half-sister to the St Leger winner Logician – and the way she shaped on her debut at Southwell 11 days ago suggests she could well reach that level sooner rather than later. Beaten just half a length into third, Crenelle could arguably be called an unlucky loser at Southwell. She was keeping on when forced to switch inside the final furlong and the first past the post was subsequently placed behind her having caused the interference. However, that was only good enough for Crenelle to be promoted to second, despite leaving the impression she was the best horse on the day. Crenelle showed signs of greenness before coming home strongly on debut and she seems sure to improve with the experience under her belt. In what is likely to prove a very informative maiden, Crenelle is fancied to take a big step forward to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Handicap Hotshot High Fibre – 16:45 Newmarket