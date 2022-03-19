Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note on Saturday, where the Midlands Grand National takes centre stage.

The ratings banker Time To Get Up - 15:35 Uttoxeter

Time To Get Up is a very lightly-raced nine-year-old who ran out an impressive winner of the Midlands Grand National 12 months ago and he has seemingly been campaigned with this race as his main target this season. He started at odds of 8/1 on his return in the Grand Sefton at Aintree in November but produced a lacklustre display, seemingly not suited by the much shorter trip, while also not taking to the National fences as well as expected on his first attempt. Time To Get Up didn't qualify for the Grand National (he had only five runs over fences before time ran out after an interrupted season through injury) but he shaped much better than the distance beaten when 33 lengths third to The Galloping Bear in an attritional Grand National Trial at Haydock last time. He travelled better than most on his return from four months off, starting to creep into contention on the final circuit, but he found the test all too much in the end, weakening from three out and more or less walking over the line at the finish. Time To Get Up has had a month to recover from that and he remains a staying chaser to be positive about, now just 4 lb higher in the weights than when successful here 12 months ago, where he had several of these in behind, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces should eke out more. Big player. The big improver Serious Charges - 13:50 Uttoxeter

Serious Charges finished runner-up on his sole start in points in April last year, but still brought £85,000, and he has made a most promising start to his career under Rules. He finished runner-up in a bumper that has worked out well at Chepstow in December, and was well backed to win on his hurdling debut at Exeter on his next start where he beat one that has gone on to show fairly useful form. There was plenty to like about the way Serious Charges went about his business that day, too, given a positive ride over an inadequate trip and asserting well on the run-in. He didn't need to improve to land the odds under a penalty at Fontwell last month, but he looked very comfortable stepped up in trip, and didn't need to come out of third gear to beat inferior rivals. The handicapper has allotted him a mark of 120 following his two wins over hurdles, and that could prove very lenient, especially given he is sure to relish another step up in trip. This looks a competitive race for the grade, but Serious Charges has plenty more to offer, and appears to hold excellent claims of completing a hat-trick. The Timeform flag Beauport - 15:00 Uttoxeter Top Rated, Horse In Focus, Hot trainer