Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Ratings Banker Honeysuckle – 15:30 Cheltenham

Honeysuckle is not just the best hurdler in training, but she is also that rare phenomenon of a horse who is yet to taste defeat. As such, the anticipation seems to crank up with every start. All it takes is one misstep or one slice of bad fortune for that hard-won unbeaten record to go up in flames, but Honeysuckle has risen above every challenge in her career up to this point, producing her best effort when faced with her toughest test in last year’s Champion Hurdle. No mare has ever won back-to-back renewals of the Champion Hurdle, but it goes without saying that Honeysuckle is no ordinary mare, as a record of 14 wins from as many starts under Rules would attest. Last seen winning the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown for the third year in a row, she was no less dominant there than usual, hitting the front two out before settling matters in strides with a burst of pace on the home turn that nothing else could live with. Appreciate It and Teahupoo are a couple of new rivals lying in wait at Cheltenham, but that pair both have plenty to find on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings to get to Honeysuckle’s level. For context, there is a strong case to be made that Honeysuckle would win the Champion Hurdle without the sex allowance, and with it she is very much banker material.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day One Best Bets

The Big Improver Gaelic Warrior – 16:50 Cheltenham

In 17 runnings of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle to date, only once has a horse been sent off at shorter odds than Gaelic Warrior is trading at now. Ashkazar is the other hotpot to have run in the race, when sent off the 15/8 favourite in 2008, though he ultimately had to settle for the runner-up spot behind Crack Away Jack. Of course, Ashkazar had already shown himself to be well handicapped having won the Imperial Cup from the same mark only three days earlier, whereas there is a fair amount of guesswork involved with regards Gaelic Warrior, who will be making his first start for the Willie Mullins stable on Tuesday after just three starts over hurdles in France for the training partnership of Hector de Lageneste and Guillaume Macaire. That said, even the limited evidence we have for Gaelic Warrior suggests he is potentially very well treated from a BHA mark of 129. Last seen finishing third in a juvenile contest at Auteuil in June, it’s fair to say that the form of that race could hardly have worked out better as the winner, runner-up and fourth all went on to win in graded company in the autumn, proving themselves to be amongst the best juveniles in France. Already useful and still totally unexposed, Gaelic Warrior is likely to have more to offer for the Mullins stable and he has been targeted at this race ever since his connections learned of his mark in Britain. They clearly feel he is much better than that and his odds could get very short indeed should Mullins saddle a couple of winners earlier in the afternoon.

The Timeform Flag Our Power – 14:50 Cheltenham Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

Sam Thomas has a small but select team of horses heading to Cheltenham this week as he seeks his first winner at the meeting as a trainer, and the first of them to run, Our Power, is very much one to keep on the right side in the Ultima Handicap Chase. After winning two of his first four starts over fences, Our Power was stepped up significantly in grade for the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton last time, a hugely competitive contest in which he coped admirably for one still relatively inexperienced as a chaser. That was also his first try at three miles and he clearly relished the trip as he stayed on well to pass the post only eight lengths behind the winner, leaving the impression he would have finished closer still but for meeting trouble on more than one occasion (also pecked at the last). Our Power is 2 lb out of the weights here, but that run at Kempton identified him as a horse who could still be some way ahead of his mark. Horses ridden prominently have a good record at this track and it will be no surprise if Our Power is ridden more positively now that he has proven his stamina for the trip. Indeed, if the way he shaped last time is anything to go by, then he may yet have more to offer as his stamina is drawn out further.