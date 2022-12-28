Timeform highlight a ratings banker, big improver and a Flag of note at Catterick and Leopardstown on Wednesday.

The Ratings Banker Haas Boy - 13:03 Catterick

A Plus Tard has a clear class edge over his rivals in the Savills Chase (14:20) at Leopardstown - he's 11 lb clear on Timeform's figures - though he does have a question to answer after being pulled-up in the Betfair Chase last month, so perhaps Haas Boy (13:03 Catterick) better fits the banker moniker. Haas Boy showed some promise in bumpers, hitting the frame on all three starts in that sphere, and he made a successful start over hurdles at Huntingdon in March before producing arguably a better effort in defeat when runner-up under a penalty at Sedgefield the following month. Haas Boy was sent into handicap company on his reappearance at Ludlow last week and he would have made a winning return had he not crashed out with the race at his mercy. Haas Boy was around nine lengths clear at the time of his departure, highlighting that he's been let into handicaps lightly, and he should prove difficult to beat off the same mark here.

The Big Improver Lot Of Joy - 12:00 Leopardstown

There are plenty of unexposed, promising types in the opening maiden hurdle at Leopardstown but the one who appeals as being open to the greatest improvement is Lot Of Joy. The Swedish St Leger winner ran well on both Flat starts after joining Willie Mullins, hitting the frame in a pair of valuable and competitive handicaps. She was an encouraging fourth from a bad draw behind stablemate Echoes In Rain in the amateur riders' handicap at Galway and was then beaten less than a length in third in the Irish Cesarewitch, getting much closer to Echoes In Rain who was runner-up on that occasion. Lot Of Joy suffered a short-price defeat in a two-mile maiden hurdle on her jumping debut at Cork, but she showed plenty to work on and was unlucky to bump into a potentially smart sort (the winner, Inothewayurthinkin has since followed up in a strong novice). Lot Of Joy's hurdling should be slicker with that outing under her belt and, given what she showed on the Flat, the step up to two and a half miles ought to unlock further improvement.

The Timeform Flag Flooring Porter - 13:45 Leopardstown Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Flooring Porter took the step from handicaps to top-level company in his stride when landing this event two seasons ago and he produced a performance of similar merit when runner-up behind Klassical Dream 12 months ago. Flooring Porter pulled 21 lengths clear of the third and it's likely that he'd have pushed the winner close had that one not pinched a handy lead at the start. Either way, it was a high-class effort which highlighted his effectiveness at Leopardstown. Flooring Porter wasn't at his best when fourth, behind three of these rivals, in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan on his reappearance last month but he was giving away plenty of weight and is entitled to strip fitter for the run. He should be spot on here and looks the one to beat given his impressive CV includes two Stayers' Hurdle victories, as well as a win and a second in the last two editions of the Christmas Hurdle.