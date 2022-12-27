Timeform highlight a ratings banker, big improver and a Flag of note at Leopardstown, Limerick and Wetherby on Tuesday.

The Ratings Banker Jungle Prose - 13:29 Limerick

Jungle Prose has thrived since joining Gordon Elliott and has shown marked improvement to rack up a four-timer. She was unable to justify good support on her first start for the yard at Gowran Park in September, but she offered some encouragement and, with cheekpieces added, built on that promise to register a decisive success in a mares' handicap hurdle at Thurles in October. Further impressive victories followed at Down Royal and Punchestown before she completed the four-timer at Navan off a mark 40 lb higher than the one she had defied to start her winning run. Jungle Prose is up against some unexposed rivals in this Grade 2 who look sure to improve, but the form of her length-and-a-half-success at Navan is comfortably the best on offer and, in receipt of a 7 lb sex allowance, she is a stone clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Tekao - 12:05 Leopardstown

Tekao, a winner on his only start on the Flat in France, failed to justify odds-on favouritism on his hurdling debut and first start for Willie Mullins at Navan last month, but there was a lot to like about the way he moved through that contest. Tekao travelled strongly and caught the eye as he loomed up at the second-last, but he failed to pick up like the eventual winner, Comfort Zone, on the run to the final flight and ultimately had to settle for third. That was a strong maiden - the winner was subsequently third in a Grade 3 while the runner-up went on to land a juvenile - and Tekao looks capable of much better with that experience under his belt.

The Timeform Flag Bass Rock - 13:35 Wetherby Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated, Trainer Form

Bass Rock progressed well over hurdles last season, winning two of his four starts, including a handicap at Ayr on his final outing of the campaign, and he raised his game again to make a successful chasing debut on his reappearance at Carlisle last month. Bass Rock jumped well and travelled powerfully on his way to a most impressive success at Carlisle, looking extremely assured for one making his first start over fences. A notable aspect of the performance was how readily Bass Rock assumed control after jumping on at the third-last, and a mark of 139 appears to underestimate what he achieved in that novice chase. He's an exciting prospect, remains open to further improvement over fences and his trainer Sandy Thomson continues in flying form.