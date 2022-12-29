Timeform highlight a ratings banker, big improver and a Flag of note at Doncaster, Leopardstown and Limerick.

The Ratings Banker Sir Bob - 12:20 Limerick

Sir Bob has been let down by his jumping before but he was much more fluent when finally getting off the mark over fences at Punchestown ten days ago. Sir Bob dug in well to gain the verdict by half a length over the well-backed and in-form runner-up, who in turn pulled seven and a half lengths clear of the third. A 6 lb rise in the weights looks fair enough based on that display - he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb - and his form over hurdles also suggests that he's still on a handy mark (he won off a 1 lb lower mark by ten lengths at Cork in April). Sir Bob is effective on heavy ground and drops into veterans' company here so looks the one to beat on the back of his victory at Punchestown.

The Big Improver Ballykeel - 12:00 Leopardstown

Ballykeel has shaped with encouragement on all three outings over fences and appeals as one likely to raise his game on his handicap debut. Some scrappy jumping held him back when he was fourth at Punchestown on his penultimate start, but he was much more assured when third at Thurles recently, chasing home a couple of useful prospects from Willie Mullins' yard. He is still very lightly raced over fences so is entitled to improve for that experience and he goes handicapping from a fair-looking opening mark with trainer Gordon Elliott among the winners.

The Timeform Flag Moriko de Vassy - 12:45 Doncaster Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Moriko de Vassy made a couple of terrible mistakes on his chasing and handicap debut at Wetherby last month, but he was still beaten only a length, highlighting that he had been handed a very lenient mark. Moriko de Vassy did well to stand up after belting the seventh and eighth fences and he probably would have run out a clear-cut winner had he avoided such significant errors. He's edged up 2 lb in the weights but that still undersells his ability and he can make amends if learning from the experience at Wetherby and putting in a better round of jumping.