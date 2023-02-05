Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Leopardstown on Sunday.

The Ratings Choice Mighty Potter – 13:40 Leopardstown

The Gordon Elliott-trained Mighty Potter heads the Timeform ratings in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase having put up the best effort of the season so far in novice chases. That came in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse in December when he had four and a half lengths to spare over Gaillard du Mesnil who re-opposes as his chief rival again here. The runner-up had good form beforehand, finishing third in the Irish Grand National as well as in this contest twelve months ago, and has gone on to Grade 1 success himself since when winning over three miles here at Christmas.

The Drinmore looks rock-solid form, therefore, and represented a high-class effort from Mighty Potter whose overall record now reads six wins from eight starts. His best effort over hurdles last season came at this track when winning the Future Champions Novice and he bounced back from a no-show at Cheltenham to win another Grade 1 at Punchestown. Mighty Potter prefaced his Fairyhouse win when following in the footsteps of the likes of stablemates Samcro and Envoi Allen by making a successful chasing debut at Down Royal in November. But he took his form to another level in the Drinmore where he won with striking authority, continuing to travel strongly despite stumbles on landing over a couple of the later fences, and was merely shaken up to get the better of Gaillard du Mesnil in the end. That was a particularly deep edition of the Grade 1 contest, with Banbridge, Adamantly Chosen and Thedevilscoachman among other smart novices in the field, and, although outnumbered with all five of his rivals trained by Mullins, Mighty Potter is expected to come out on top again.

The Big Improver State Man – 15:10 Leopardstown

State Man has proved himself one of the most progressive hurdlers around over the last twelve months or so and faces potentially the biggest test to date of just how far that improvement has taken him as he faces Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle. The three-time winner of this race lost her aura of invincibility when suffering the first defeat of her life in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle on her reappearance at Fairyhouse, whereas State Man, three years her junior, comes here very much on the up. A dark horse until justifying strong support in last season’s County Hurdle, that was State Man’s only flirtation with handicaps before he took the step up to Grade 1 company in his stride at Punchstown with a ready win in the longer of the Festival’s two Champion Novice Hurdles. On his return in the autumn he extended Willie Mullins’ remarkable record in the Morgiana Hurdle when brushing aside more seasoned stablemates Sharjah and Saldier, both of them former winners of the race. However, State Man ran his best race yet in the Matheson Hurdle last time when putting up a high-class performance to land the odds, once again leading home a one-two-three for his stable. Sharjah was only third this time in his bid to win it for a fifth time and it was younger stablemate Vauban who chased State Man home. Having led on the bridle approaching the last, State Man drew clear under hands and heels to win by four and a half lengths, and while Vauban is open to further improvement too, particularly as he was returning from eight months off, State Man gives the impression there’s still more to come from him if the situation demands it.

The Timeform Flag Maskada – 14:40 Leopardstown Horse In Focus