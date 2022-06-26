Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at the Curragh on Sunday.

The Ratings Banker Cougar - 17:25 Curragh

It's unlikely that Cougar will live up to his pedigree - his dam is a sister to the Group 1-winning Maybe - but he's shown a level of form that marks him out as the one to beat in this maiden. Cougar was too green to do himself justice on his only start at two, but he has fared better this term, finishing placed on all three starts and running to a fairly useful level. He is at least 4 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and has already run to a level that would win a typical renewal of this maiden.

The Big Improver My Astra - 15:45 Curragh

My Astra - a half-sister to the smart My Oberon who won a Listed race at Windsor on Saturday - was unraced at two but she made a promising start to her career last season, winning a Yarmouth maiden and a Newmarket novice before signing off with a good second in a Saint-Cloud Listed race. My Astra was only third in a mile Listed race on her return at Kempton in April, but she looked rusty there and also gave the impression that she would appreciate stepping back up to a mile and a quarter. She certainly raised her game when winning the Listed Rothesay Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Ayr last month, storming 12 lengths clear under just hand riding. She clocked a notable closing sectional time at Ayr, which suggests there is still better to come from this well-bred and lightly-raced filly.

The Timeform Flag Gordon Bennett - 14:40 Curragh Horses For Courses

Gordon Bennett has yet to win at the Curragh but he has finished runner-up on his last couple of outings here, proving his effectiveness in big-field handicaps at this course. Gordon Bennett was beaten only half a length here in October, putting up his best performance of the campaign, and he ran to a similar level when second again earlier this month. He was beaten two and a quarter lengths last time but he did well under the circumstances as he was making headway when short of room a furlong out and forced to switch. He ought to give another good account in a competitive, big-field event.