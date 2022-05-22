Timeform highlight their best bets at York on Sunday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
York’s card full of competitive big-field handicaps doesn’t lend itself to readily identifying bankers but Super Superjack could still be a step ahead of the handicapper in this staying contest. He’s been a model of consistency for Milton Harris in the last twelve months or so, winning three times last season and proving better than ever with wins on both his starts so far this year. All three of those wins last year came at Bath, with his two successes this term coming at Goodwood and Ascot.
Stepping Super Superjack up to two miles has really suited him, and his tendency to do little once in front has also been a factor in making him hard for the handicapper to pin down. He proved too good for front runner Orin Swift on his return at Goodwood and then followed up under a penalty in an apprentice race at Ascot six days later, once again wandering and idling in front and value for a fair bit more than the length and a half by which he beat Make My Day. Only 4 lb higher here, Super Superjack looks capable of completing the hat-trick.
There are plenty of exposed types in this apprentice contest over a mile and a half but Richard Fahey’s filly White Willow is a notable exception. The four-year-old daughter of New Bay made a belated debut only late last year and has still only had five starts, four of those coming on the all-weather. She got off the mark in a fillies’ novice at Wolverhampton in January and has progressed again since in handicaps when stepped up in trip.
White Willow was back in the winner’s enclosure again after her latest start which came on her turf debut at Thirsk earlier this month. That was a steadily-run race, and she did well to run down Myboymax near the line for a neck win after the runner-up got first run on her. It’s still early days in the career of the late-developing White Willow, who never made it to the track for her breeders Juddmonte, but she’s getting into gear now and can give stable apprentice Connor Murtagh another winner.
The concluding fillies’ handicap over seven furlongs feature several three-year-olds taking on their elders but it’s Ed Walker’s lightly-raced four-year-old Random Harvest who makes most appeal. She made her reappearance in a competitive handicap at Newbury when stepped up to a mile and a quarter, but it was a marked drop back in trip to today’s distance which almost paid dividends at Haydock last time.
Random Harvest shaped well in going down by just a head to Mr Trick, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. She probably hit the front a shade too soon when taking it up over two furlongs out but went down fighting as she was only worn down near the finish. After winning at Yarmouth on only her only start at two, Random Harvest was seen out only twice last season so remains unexposed and looks capable of going one better here.
