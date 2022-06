Timeform highlight their best bets at Epsom on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker DESERT CROWN – 16:30 Epsom

DESERT CROWN is related to several winners and could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning debut at Nottingham last season, oozing class as he stretched five and a half lengths clear of the runner-up, who is useful in his own right. He looked a pattern-class performer that day and the dogs were already barking about his chances in the Derby before he made a winning reappearance in the Dante Stakes at York last month. Desert Crown was the subject of an ante-post gamble, but he was easy enough to back at York after trainer Sir Michael Stoute suggested he would come on for the run. However, he won in emphatic fashion, looking potentially high-class as he brushed aside his rivals without coming out of third gear. That performance propelled him into favouritism for the Derby and the signals from Stoute since have been very positive. Desert Crown is 3 lb clear of Stone Age on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he has the potential to become one of the stars of the season. The step up to a mile and a half isn’t a worry, despite there being some speedy elements in his pedigree, and he is following a well-trodden path of winning the Dante in pursuit of success at Epsom.

"It's hard to find too many chinks in his armour" | 2022 Cazoo Derby preview and best bets

The Big Improver MRS FITZHERBERT – 14:35 Epsom

MRS FITZHERBERT progressed well on the all-weather last year, but she left the impression she is capable of much more when making a winning return in listed company at Goodwood in April. She proved half a length too good for the reopposing Bashkirova on that occasion, recording her first win on turf and out of handicap company. She travelled fluently throughout the contest but briefly looked in trouble when having to wait for a gap to appear two furlongs out. Once in the clear she opened up in the style of a potentially smart filly and was always holding the runner-up inside the final furlong. Mrs Fitzherbert remains with few miles on the clock and is still unexposed at this sort of trip. There should be plenty more to come from her and she can follow up on her first start in pattern company.

The Timeform Flag TEES SPIRIT – 15:45 Epsom Top Rated, Horse In Focus