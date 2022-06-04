The Ratings Banker DESERT CROWN – 16:30 Epsom

DESERT CROWN is related to several winners and could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning debut at Nottingham last season, oozing class as he stretched five and a half lengths clear of the runner-up, who is useful in his own right.

He looked a pattern-class performer that day and the dogs were already barking about his chances in the Derby before he made a winning reappearance in the Dante Stakes at York last month.

Desert Crown was the subject of an ante-post gamble, but he was easy enough to back at York after trainer Sir Michael Stoute suggested he would come on for the run.

However, he won in emphatic fashion, looking potentially high-class as he brushed aside his rivals without coming out of third gear. That performance propelled him into favouritism for the Derby and the signals from Stoute since have been very positive.

Desert Crown is 3 lb clear of Stone Age on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he has the potential to become one of the stars of the season. The step up to a mile and a half isn’t a worry, despite there being some speedy elements in his pedigree, and he is following a well-trodden path of winning the Dante in pursuit of success at Epsom.