Timeform highlight their best bets at Epsom on Saturday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.
DESERT CROWN is related to several winners and could hardly have been more impressive when making a winning debut at Nottingham last season, oozing class as he stretched five and a half lengths clear of the runner-up, who is useful in his own right.
He looked a pattern-class performer that day and the dogs were already barking about his chances in the Derby before he made a winning reappearance in the Dante Stakes at York last month.
Desert Crown was the subject of an ante-post gamble, but he was easy enough to back at York after trainer Sir Michael Stoute suggested he would come on for the run.
However, he won in emphatic fashion, looking potentially high-class as he brushed aside his rivals without coming out of third gear. That performance propelled him into favouritism for the Derby and the signals from Stoute since have been very positive.
Desert Crown is 3 lb clear of Stone Age on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he has the potential to become one of the stars of the season. The step up to a mile and a half isn’t a worry, despite there being some speedy elements in his pedigree, and he is following a well-trodden path of winning the Dante in pursuit of success at Epsom.
MRS FITZHERBERT progressed well on the all-weather last year, but she left the impression she is capable of much more when making a winning return in listed company at Goodwood in April.
She proved half a length too good for the reopposing Bashkirova on that occasion, recording her first win on turf and out of handicap company. She travelled fluently throughout the contest but briefly looked in trouble when having to wait for a gap to appear two furlongs out.
Once in the clear she opened up in the style of a potentially smart filly and was always holding the runner-up inside the final furlong. Mrs Fitzherbert remains with few miles on the clock and is still unexposed at this sort of trip. There should be plenty more to come from her and she can follow up on her first start in pattern company.
This looks a typically competitive renewal of the Dash which is sure to be run at a frenetic pace and TEES SPIRIT has the right sort of profile for the test.
He has looked better than ever so far this season, travelling powerfully when making a winning return at Beverley in April and following up in impressive fashion at Nottingham last time.
The form of both of his wins has been boosted since and his early trailblazing speed will stand him in good stead here. It will be harder to make all of the running in this field, but his midfield draw in stall 10 isn’t a bad one, and a subsequent 7 lb rise gets him in near the bottom of the weights. Tees Spirit is an improving handicapper to keep on the right side.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.