Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Lingfield, Newbury and Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Shouldhavenbeenaring enjoyed a productive campaign during his two-year-old season, winning on three occasions, including in a valuable sales race at York and in listed company at Ripon.
He proved better than ever on Timeform's figures when winning a three-runner conditions race at Southwell on his return from 15 weeks off in January, keeping on well to beat the reopposing Alpha Capture by three-quarters of a length in that six-furlong event.
Shouldhavebeenaring needs to prove his effectiveness over seven furlongs but he is 3 lb better off with Alpha Capture, which places him 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and he looks the one to beat.
Landlordtothestars made little impact in three starts in maiden/novice company but, well backed on his return from 11 weeks off, he proved a different proposition on his handicap debut at Southwell a couple of weeks ago.
Landlordtothestars made headway under pressure early in the straight and kept on well after leading over a furlong out, passing the post a length and three-quarters clear of the runner-up.
He has plenty of scope so should continue to mature with age and experience, and a 6 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this unexposed sort from following up.
Paint The Dream was an authoritative winner of a novice handicap chase here two seasons ago and he underlined his effectiveness at this venue when running out a wide-margin winner of this contest 12 months ago.
Paint The Dream made it three from three over fences at Newbury when putting up a high-class performance to score by 14 lengths in a handicap chase here in November, and he shaped better than the result would suggest last time when third in Grade 2 company at Kempton, where he paid the price for trying to go with the impressive winner.
He's only 4 lb higher in the weights than when successful here on his penultimate start and can enhance his excellent course record.
