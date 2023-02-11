Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Lingfield, Newbury and Warwick on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice DANGER ALERT – 15:08 Lingfield

Only five runners for this handicap sprint, but it looks a useful contest, and Danger Alert comes out 2 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. He clearly has been frustrating so far, finishing runner-up in four of his eight starts, but he opened his account in good style back in a maiden at Wolverhampton last month, diving right leaving the stalls, but travelling powerfully and finding plenty once challenged in the final furlong. First-time blinkers appeared to help him concentrate on the job at hand that day and his confidence should be all the better for getting his head in front. This may turn tactical with not a lot of pace in the race on paper, but the return to six furlongs will help Danger Alert and it is worth noting he received a Timeform sectional upgrade for his finish effort last time.

The Big Improver MASTER CHEWY – 15:35 Newbury

Master Chewy was sold for a sizeable sum (£300,000) after finishing third on his sole start in Irish points and, though he remains a maiden, he has shown considerable promise in bumpers and over hurdles under Rules. He finished third in a novice hurdle which has worked out well on his debut in this sphere at Chepstow in October and would almost certainly have won but for overjumping and coming down at the final flight at Ascot on his next start. Master Chewy has been expensive to follow in his two starts since, but he bumped into a potentially smart type at Cheltenham in December, and he didn’t do much wrong when again filling the runner-up spot at Plumpton last month, conceding first run to a useful type who made a race-winning move on the home turn. Nigel Twiston-Davies has a very good record in the Betfair Hurdle, winning with Splash of Ginge, Ballyandy and Al Dancer in the last 10 years, and Master Chewy looks very interesting creeping in at the bottom of the weights on his handicap debut. He has the potential to improve a fair bit and the likely strong pace will see him to good effect.

The Timeform Flag HARTUR D’OUDAIRIES - 15:48 Warwick Top Rated, Horse In Focus