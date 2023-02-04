Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Leopardstown and Sandown on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Gerri Colombe – 14:20 Sandown

Gordon Elliott is yet to saddle a winner at Sandown from seven previous attempts, but his eighth runner at the track, Gerri Colombe, promises to be very tough to beat when he bids for more Grade One honours in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase. Unbeaten in six starts under Rules, Gerri Colombe made it two from two over fences with an authoritative victory in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick on Boxing Day, again jumping well before forging clear on the run-in to land the spoils by four and a quarter lengths. That form reads very well in the context of this race – Gerri Colombe is 7 lb clear of Thunder Rock on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings – and the small ‘p’ attached to his figure denotes that he is likely to have an even bigger effort in the locker when the situation demands it. Admittedly, this trip is probably going to be a bare minimum for Gerri Colombe in time, but he should be able to make his class count against this bunch to extend his winning sequence.

The Big Improver Appreciate It – 14:30 Leopardstown

This looks a red-hot edition of the Irish Arkle Novice Chase and Willie Mullins seemingly holds the key to it with five runners, headed by Appreciate It, the mount of stable jockey Paul Townend. Appreciate It followed up his debut success over fences with another dominant performance to defy a penalty at Naas last time, drawing clear from the home turn to win by 21 lengths. Admittedly, he was left with very little to beat after the early exit of his chief market rival, but there was still plenty to like about the manner in which he went about things, his jumping already looking most assured. This will be much tougher now up in grade against some smart rivals, but Appreciate It has already shown that he is capable of holding his own at the top level having swept all before him as a novice hurdler back in 2020/21, culminating with a wide-margin victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Back on track this season after an injury-plagued campaign in 2021/22, the feeling remains that we’ve only scratched the surface of Appreciate It’s potential and it will be no surprise if he leaves his previous efforts over fences behind to gain his third win at the Dublin Racing Festival in four years.

The Timeform Flag Good Land – 13:20 Leopardstown Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

Barry Connell already has one smart novice hurdler on his hands in the shape of Royal Bond winner Marine Nationale and he could have another in Good Land, who won his only previous completed start over hurdles with plenty in hand at this course over Christmas. Good Land jumped fluently at the head of affairs in that maiden and it was all but over as a contest when he quickened early in the straight. At the line he’d pulled eight lengths clear of his closest pursuer, with those in behind including Embassy Gardens (beaten around 10 lengths in fourth), an impressive winner at Thurles subsequently. The manner of that victory suggests Good Land is well worth his place in this line-up and he tops the field on weight-adjusted ratings, with the opposition featuring an interesting mix of impressive maiden winners like himself and horses who have already been beaten in Graded company. The strength Good Land showed at the finish last time suggests the longer trip today won’t be an issue and it’s his untapped potential which earns him the vote, appealing as very much the sort to go on to bigger and better things.

