Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Haydock and Southwell on Sunday.

The Ratings Banker Epatante - 14:05 Haydock

Epatante has proved no match for Constitution Hill on both starts this season, but she doesn't have her exceptionally talented stablemate to worry about in the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock and this looks like a good opportunity for her to return to winning ways. Epatante enjoyed a productive campaign last term, winning three Grade 1s and finishing runner-up in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Her rivals can't match her level of form and she is 10lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Hartur d'Oudairies - 15:40 Haydock

Hartur d'Oudairies, a winner on his only outings in bumpers in France, looked a bright prospect when making a successful start for Dan Skelton in a novice hurdle at Warwick last season, showing an impressive turn of foot to quicken clear. He was then last of five when sent off favourite in a good-quality novice hurdle at Cheltenham on his only subsequent start last season, but he was unsuited by how the race developed on that occasion and there was a lot to like about how he shaped when runner-up on his handicap debut on his reappearance at Exeter in November. Hartur d'Oudairies was well beaten by an even less exposed rival at Exeter, but he proved best of the rest, going through the race like he's started out on a lenient handicap mark, and he remains open to improvement after only three starts over hurdles.

The Timeform Flag Justcallmepete - 14:35 Southwell Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Justcallmepete has improved markedly since the blinkers were applied and he completed the hat-trick when beating the reopposing Intervention by a length and three-quarters over this course and distance on Sunday in a contest that looked a strong handicap for the grade. Justcallmepete travelled fluently throughout and readily brushed his rivals aside, scoring with plenty in hand. He has picked up a 5 lb penalty for that authoritative victory but that should not be enough to stop him given the style of success and the sharp upward curve he is tracking.