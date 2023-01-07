Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Kempton, Newcastle and Sandown on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice No Diggity - 18:00 Kempton

No Diggity doesn't have a solid profile, but he could be a notch above his opponents in the classified stakes at Kempton, a race restricted to horses with a BHA mark of 50 or below. No Diggity was disappointing on his three starts after winning a similar event over course and distance last January, and he also failed to fire on his return from a nine-month absence at Lingfield in December. He possibly needed the run at Lingfield, however, where he didn't wear his usual blinkers which are refitted here, and he has been eased 1 lb to the ceiling rating for this classified stakes. No Diggity was a comfortable two-and-a-half-length winner the last time he tackled such company and this looks like a good opportunity for him to bounce back – he is 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Gentleman de Mai - 13:58 Newcastle

Gentleman de Mai, a winner on his hurdling debut at Ayr last season, has shaped well on both starts in handicap company and can raise his game over this longer trip. Gentleman de Mai shaped with promise when fifth in a steadily-run handicap over an intermediate trip at Kelso in November, lacking the experience or pace to make a telling impact but keeping on in the style of one who would appreciate a stiffer test. He wasn't seen to best effect in another steadily-run affair at around two and a half miles at Ayr last time, but he again caught the eye with how he stuck to his task in third, reinforcing the view that a step up in trip should bring about a bigger performance. The form of that race at Ayr has worked out nicely and Gentleman de Mai should relish this longer distance in a contest likely to be run at a good clip.

The Timeform Flag Grey Diamond - 13:50 Sandown Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Grey Diamond produced a promising performance when third on his seasonal reappearance at Cheltenham in November, looking the main threat to the winner before a lack of peak fitness seemingly told. It's worth noting that the form of that race at Cheltenham has worked out well with the first two home both winning next time out, so Grey Diamond still looks fairly treated after edging up 2 lb in the weights. He'll also have no problem with the test Sandown provides as his sole success over fences was achieved over this course and distance in March 2021. He's been relatively lightly raced since that victory but may well have added to his tally had he not sprawled on landing when upsides at the final fence at Wincanton on his final start of last season.