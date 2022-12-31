Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Newbury on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Only Money – 13:15 Newbury

Only Money has a fine strike-rate for Chris Gordon in two-mile handicap chases over the last couple of seasons and he began the latest campaign with another couple of wins at Plumpton and Worcester under regular jockey Tom Cannon. He’s been beaten off higher marks in better races since at Aintree and Newbury but he looks potentially well handicapped judged on that latest run over course and distance last month. Jumping better than he had done the time before, Only Money was the only one to get anywhere near the progressive young winner Amarillo Sky, threatening him briefly after jumping the second last but then left behind as the winner pulled 14 lengths clear on the flat. The handicapper has dropped Only Money a pound for that effort, making him top-rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and he looks sure to be a big player in a race where none of his rivals has the same potential as the one who beat him last time.

The Big Improver Jet Powered – 12:40 Newbury

Jet Powered is already second favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in most firms’ lists and he can take another step towards Cheltenham in March by making it two out of two over hurdles here. Bought online for 350,000 guineas after winning a four-year-olds’ point in Ireland in December of last year, he made a mightily impressive debut in a maiden hurdle over course and distance last month. Nicky Henderson chose the same race for the hurdling debut of another expensive purchase from the Irish pointing field, Jonbon, last year. Given a breathing operation before his Rules debut, Jet Powered looked something out of the ordinary in landing the odds, travelling well before jumping into the lead three out and was well clear after the next, coming home eleven lengths clear of the Dan Skelton-trained second favourite Ittack Blue, he too an expensive purchase after winning his Irish point. Although bred to stay further than two miles, Jet Powered clearly isn’t short of speed and looks a most exciting prospect with scope for plenty of improvement after such a promising debut.

The Timeform Flag Hermes Allen – 15:00 Newbury