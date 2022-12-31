Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag of note at Newbury on Saturday.
Only Money has a fine strike-rate for Chris Gordon in two-mile handicap chases over the last couple of seasons and he began the latest campaign with another couple of wins at Plumpton and Worcester under regular jockey Tom Cannon. He’s been beaten off higher marks in better races since at Aintree and Newbury but he looks potentially well handicapped judged on that latest run over course and distance last month.
Jumping better than he had done the time before, Only Money was the only one to get anywhere near the progressive young winner Amarillo Sky, threatening him briefly after jumping the second last but then left behind as the winner pulled 14 lengths clear on the flat.
The handicapper has dropped Only Money a pound for that effort, making him top-rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and he looks sure to be a big player in a race where none of his rivals has the same potential as the one who beat him last time.
Jet Powered is already second favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in most firms’ lists and he can take another step towards Cheltenham in March by making it two out of two over hurdles here. Bought online for 350,000 guineas after winning a four-year-olds’ point in Ireland in December of last year, he made a mightily impressive debut in a maiden hurdle over course and distance last month.
Nicky Henderson chose the same race for the hurdling debut of another expensive purchase from the Irish pointing field, Jonbon, last year. Given a breathing operation before his Rules debut, Jet Powered looked something out of the ordinary in landing the odds, travelling well before jumping into the lead three out and was well clear after the next, coming home eleven lengths clear of the Dan Skelton-trained second favourite Ittack Blue, he too an expensive purchase after winning his Irish point.
Although bred to stay further than two miles, Jet Powered clearly isn’t short of speed and looks a most exciting prospect with scope for plenty of improvement after such a promising debut.
Paul Nicholls has won the last two editions of the Challow Novices’ Hurdle with Stage Star and Bravemansgame and has good prospects of making it three in a row with Hermes Allen. Admittedly this is a hot-looking renewal of the Challow with around twice the usual number of runners but Hermes Allen looks the one they all have to beat.
He was bought for £350,000 after winning at the second attempt in Irish points and has since made a fine start to his hurdling career this autumn. He didn’t have much to beat on his debut in a maiden at Stratford but did so in the style of an exciting prospect as he drew clear from two out for an easy success.
Cheltenham’s Grade 2 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle provided stiffer opposition but Hermes Allen impressed again with a slick display of jumping from the front before quickly putting the race to bed once shaken up in the straight, coming home nine lengths clear of the Gordon Elliott-trained runner-up Music Drive. Thyme Hill won the same Cheltenham contest on the way to the Challow three years ago and with further progress to come Hermes Allen can complete the same double.