Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Saturday's meetings at Lingfield, Newcastle and York.

The Ratings Banker Counsel - 19:10 Lingfield

Counsel has had a few chances but looks to have been found a golden opportunity to get off the mark in this seven-furlong novice at Lingfield. Counsel hasn't lived up to his pedigree - he's by Frankel and out of a half-sister to Irish Derby winner Treasure Beach - but he has shown some fairly useful form, certainly enough to suggest that he ought to prove difficult to beat in this contest. He produced his best effort when only beaten a neck by Foxes Tales in a Newbury maiden last season and that form places him 10lb clear of his rivals at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. His latest effort, when fifth in an Ascot handicap, wasn't far below his best and he sets a high standard for his rivals to aim at.

The Big Improver Thundering 16:32 Newcastle

Thundering shaped with encouragement in some strong maidens/novices and he built on that promise to make a successful handicap debut over this course and distance last month. Waywardness had cost Thundering when runner-up at Doncaster on his previous outing but he kept straighter at Newcastle as he swept from last to first, impressing with how comfortably he made up ground down the outside. The form of that one-and-a-quarter-length victory has worked out well - the only two horses who have run since have both won - and Thundering should have more to offer given his lightly-raced profile and the style of that success.

The Timeform Flag Gibside - 17:00 York Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Gibside had run some creditable races in defeat, shaping like he was capable of defying his modest mark, and he raised his game to register a decisive success at Ripon last week. Gibside was short of room as the steady pace started to lift but when the gap appeared two furlongs out he quickened up well and powered three and a half lengths clear, doing well to put so much distance between himself and his rivals given the modest early tempo. The impressive closing sectional that Gibside clocked identified him as a well-handicapped horse, so a 5lb higher mark should not prevent him following up. It's also worth noting that he's the sole three-year-old in this handicap and is in receipt of a handy weight-for-age allowance.