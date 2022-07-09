Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Saturday's meetings at Newmarket and York.
There’s no doubt that if she’s anywhere near her best WINTER POWER will prove far too quick for her rivals in the Listed City Walls Stakes. There’s certainly an element out of doubt about her current well-being, however, as she ended last season with some tame efforts and has yet to fire in her two outings this season, beating only two home in both the Temple Stakes at Haydock and the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.
In Winter Power’s favour, though, is her return to the Knavesmire where she gained all three of her wins last season, including this very contest, and where she is yet to be beaten. York’s flat, fast five furlongs is absolutely ideal for Tim Easterby’s speedy four-year-old, something she proved at the highest level last summer when having too much pace for subsequent Sprint Cup winner Emaraaty Ana and some other smart sprinters in the Nunthorpe.
Winter Power might not have replicated that form since, but she hasn’t been back to York since last summer, either, and even if she still isn’t quite firing on all cylinders, she has enough in hand on the ratings to still come out on top as was the case in this race twelve months ago.
The Superlative Stakes looks an intriguing contest featuring some promising colts, with three of the five runners boasting unbeaten records. They include VICTORY DANCE who earned the ‘large P’ symbol, denoting above-average improvement is anticipated, on his debut in a novice over the same course and distance last month.
That was a muddling contest, with the pace slow until halfway, and Victory Dance did well in the circumstances to make a winning start. Sent off at odds on, Victory Dance’s lack of experience looked like counting against him but after briefly running green he ultimately stayed on late for a head win over Bresson who had the benefit of a run already.
It looks significant that Charlie Appleby has selected the Superlative as Victory Dance’s second race as it’s a contest that the trainer has won four times since 2016, including with Master of The Seas (who’d made a winning debut in the same novice beforehand) in 2020 and with top two-year-old Native Trail twelve months ago. A Dubawi half-brother to the Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter and who cost 700,000 guineas as a foal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Victory Dance following in the footsteps of last year’s winner starting with a win here.
Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer
The July Festival’s big handicap, the Bunbury Cup, has attracted its usual big field but a couple of lightly-raced types from top stables are the pair who stand out. Samburu is the only three-year-old in the line-up, for John & Thady Gosden, but preference is for MONTASSIB, a typically unexposed four-year-old for William Haggas.
He had to miss the whole of last year after making a winning debut at two but returned looking a potential Group horse with wins at Wetherby and Goodwood this season before taking his chance in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. Montassib was sent off favourite, and while his unbeaten record came to an end, his staying-on fifth place behind Inver Park in the huge field represented another step forward in terms of form.
The hurly-burly of that contest was no doubt a valuable learning experience for Montassib and he remains open to further improvement off the same mark here.
