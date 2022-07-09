Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note from Saturday's meetings at Newmarket and York.

The Ratings Banker Winter Power – 16.40 York

There’s no doubt that if she’s anywhere near her best WINTER POWER will prove far too quick for her rivals in the Listed City Walls Stakes. There’s certainly an element out of doubt about her current well-being, however, as she ended last season with some tame efforts and has yet to fire in her two outings this season, beating only two home in both the Temple Stakes at Haydock and the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. In Winter Power’s favour, though, is her return to the Knavesmire where she gained all three of her wins last season, including this very contest, and where she is yet to be beaten. York’s flat, fast five furlongs is absolutely ideal for Tim Easterby’s speedy four-year-old, something she proved at the highest level last summer when having too much pace for subsequent Sprint Cup winner Emaraaty Ana and some other smart sprinters in the Nunthorpe. Winter Power might not have replicated that form since, but she hasn’t been back to York since last summer, either, and even if she still isn’t quite firing on all cylinders, she has enough in hand on the ratings to still come out on top as was the case in this race twelve months ago.

Super Saturday Best Bets | Newmarket and York

The Big Improver Victory Dance – 15.15 Newmarket

The Superlative Stakes looks an intriguing contest featuring some promising colts, with three of the five runners boasting unbeaten records. They include VICTORY DANCE who earned the ‘large P’ symbol, denoting above-average improvement is anticipated, on his debut in a novice over the same course and distance last month. That was a muddling contest, with the pace slow until halfway, and Victory Dance did well in the circumstances to make a winning start. Sent off at odds on, Victory Dance’s lack of experience looked like counting against him but after briefly running green he ultimately stayed on late for a head win over Bresson who had the benefit of a run already. It looks significant that Charlie Appleby has selected the Superlative as Victory Dance’s second race as it’s a contest that the trainer has won four times since 2016, including with Master of The Seas (who’d made a winning debut in the same novice beforehand) in 2020 and with top two-year-old Native Trail twelve months ago. A Dubawi half-brother to the Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter and who cost 700,000 guineas as a foal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Victory Dance following in the footsteps of last year’s winner starting with a win here.

The Timeform Flag Montassib – 15.50 Newmarket Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer